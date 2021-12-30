Big Relief! Jharkhand Slashes Petrol Prices By Rs 25 For Two-Wheelers

Jharkhand government has decided to slash petrol prices for motorcycles and other two-wheelers by a massive margin. The government has announced a prices reduction of ₹25, and the changes will come into effect from January 26, 2022, and the new rates will be announced at the same time.

Subsidy Deposited To Bank Accounts

Chief Minister Hemant Soren informed that people with ration cards would receive ₹25 per litre subsidy to their bank accounts on fuel purchase for their two-wheeler, i.e., up to ₹250 per month to beneficiaries through Direct Bank Transfer (DBT).

पेट्रोल-डीजल के मूल्य में लगातार इजाफा हो रहा है, इससे गरीब और मध्यम वर्ग के लोग सबसे अधिक प्रभावित हैं। इसलिए सरकार ने राज्य स्तर से दुपहिया वाहन के लिए पेट्रोल पर प्रति लीटर ₹25 की राहत देगी, इसका लाभ 26 जनवरी 2022 से मिलना शुरू होगा:- श्री @HemantSorenJMM pic.twitter.com/MsinoGS60Y — Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand (@JharkhandCMO) December 29, 2021

The minister said that a family could get a subsidy for 10 litres of petrol per month. According to The Hindu report, nearly 62 lakh people will be the beneficiaries in the state.



This has come as a relief and a surprise for the people, considering the continuous rise in the price of petrol and diesel, which has significantly taken a toll on the livelihood of lower-income and middle-class people.

Current Prices

Currently, the price of petrol in the stand stands at ₹98 and diesel ₹91.48, a reduction of 0.4 percent.

It is more than the petrol price in the national capital, which stands at ₹ 95.41 per litre. The Delhi government recently cut the VAT on petrol from 30 per cent to 19.4 per cent, reducing the price by ₹8.

Among other states, the petrol price in Mumbai stands at ₹109.98 per litre, Kolkata has ₹104.67 per litre price, Chennai costs ₹101.40 per litre. The prices in some states remain constant, while a significant change has been marked in others. Reportedly, the rates change according to the difference in the costs of the oil companies.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the decision on the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) completion of two years in the state. The party had come to power in 2019 by winning 47 seats in alliance with the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal.

