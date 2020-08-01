Uplifting

Bhopal Hospital Comes Up With 'Air Bubble' To Keep Corona Warriors Safe

The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh   |   1 Aug 2020 10:03 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-01T16:41:56+05:30
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Image Credits: NDTV

Amid the rising coronavirus cases in the state, a doctor working with a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal has come up with a simple yet unique way to protect the doctors, nurses and health care workers from contracting the virus — an air bubble.

The gear is completely sealed, transparent face covering which is reportedly like a face suit and has an independent supply of virus-free compressed air to let the person wearing it breathe safely while treating the infected patients.

It assumes significance in the backdrop of the claims that the novel coronavirus is an airborne disease which meant viruses are released during exhalation, talking, and coughing as micro-droplets small enough to remain aloft and infect the other person.

"COVID-19 basically spreads by breathing contaminated air. If our health workers are going to inhale the same air as is exhaled by the patients they are going to be in trouble. So, this way I can ensure my staff is safe while working with patients for 8 hours," said Dr Skand Trivedi, the doctor who came up with the novel idea told NDTV.

"We have lost some of our colleagues. I'd be happy if this model is replicated by other COVID facilities as doctors and healthcare workers are not only getting COVID-19 but also dying because of it. This air bubble can be the biggest tribute to all Corona Warriors," he added.

The doctor stated that his staff has been using the air bubble for the last couple of days and feel comfortable and safe.

"I feel much safer, we are not worried," said Dolly, a nurse at the ICU. Neeraj Mewada, a technician in the COVID ward, also said he was comfortable wearing the air bubble.

