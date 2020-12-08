Bengaluru: Muslim Man Donates Land Worth At Least ₹80 Lakh For Hanuman Temple

A Muslim man from Bengaluru has donated land worth at least ₹80 lakh for revamping a Hanuman temple.



H M G Basha is a cargo businessman. His family owned three acres of land nearby a small Hanuman temple situated in Valagerepura, Hosakote taluk, Bengaluru Rural district. Devotees have been visiting the temple for nearly three decades.

He noticed that the devotees who visited the temple to offer their prayers did not find sufficient space and they were struggling due to shortage of space.

The villagers decided to rebuild the temple but there was not enough space around. So Basha decided to donate 1.5 guntas (0.037 acres) of land, reported Deccan Herald.

The land owned by his family is located near Old Madras Road. The temple trust had asked only for one per cent of the land. But he realised that there are a large number of devotees visiting the temple and he donated more holding of land than what was asked to him.



"All my family members agreed to this," 65-Year-old Basha said.

Basha feels that when our lives are so uncertain, spewing hatred against each other will not bring any good to the society. His only intention behind doing this activity was to benefit society at large. After receiving the land by him, Sri Veeranjaneyaswami Devalaya Seva Trust has started renovating the temple.

The villagers displayed a poster beside the main village road to applaud him.

