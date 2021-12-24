Bengaluru Fifth City In World For Having Diversity Of Artificial Intelligence Workers

All section
Uplifting
Devyani Madaik

Karnataka,  24 Dec 2021 10:30 AM GMT

According to the report, the city is also on Harvard's list of A.I. hotspots in the developing world. Hyderabad, New Delhi and Mumbai also made it to the top 50 cities, with 19th, 18th, and 27th ranks, respectively.

Bengaluru stood fifth in the list of 50 top cities for having one of the world's largest diversity of Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) workers. The top four cities are from the U.S., including New York, San Francisco, Boston, and Seattle. San Francisco has four times the A.I. activity of other top cities with A.I. clusters.

The ranking has been given by the TIDE Framework and listed by Harvard Business Review (HBR).

The cities have been evaluated using a framework - TIDE (for Talent pool; Investments; Diversity of talent; Evolution of the country's digital foundations). According to the report, the framework gives firms a way to prioritize their A.I. talent sourcing choices by scoring the different locations on the concentration, quality and diversity of the A.I. talent workers.

"The A.I. landscape is dynamic, especially in the developing world, and these changes can significantly transform the hotspots list over time," the report states.

Second-Largest AI Talents

According to another data by the Fletcher School, Tufts University, Bengaluru also has the world's second-largest A.I. talent pool, The New Indian Express reported. The factors are taken to measure included diversity of talent, investments, etc.

According to the report, the city is also on Harvard's list of A.I. hotspots in the developing world. The report noted that the cost of living was also favourable.

Hyderabad, New Delhi and Mumbai also made it to the top 50 cities, with 19th, 18th, and 27th ranks, respectively.

Rise In Hiring

The Indian cities on the list are hiring three times as many A.I. workers as they were in 2017, and the growth rate matches and exceeds the U.S. Almost 30 per cent of scientific research papers from India include female authors, double the proportion of female authors in the U.S. and U.K.

Also Read: DRDO Conducts Successful Flight Test Of Indigenous High-Speed HEAT Abhyas

