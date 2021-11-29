All section
Caste discrimination
Bengaluru Citizens Go Vehicle-Free For A Day, Celebrate Cycle Day To Build Sustainable City

Image Credits: Piyush Verma (Source)

Uplifting

Bengaluru Citizens Go Vehicle-Free For A Day, Celebrate 'Cycle Day' To Build Sustainable City

Palak Agrawal

Writer: Palak Agrawal  (Digital Editor) 

Karnataka,  29 Nov 2021

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

With the pace of climate change intensifying, eco-awareness to protect the planet has become the buzzword. Awareness is great but action is crucial, hence a group of volunteers decided to kickstart an initiative to ditch their vehicles and unite for a cause on Sunday.

World leaders are gathering to discuss the impact of climate change and chalk out ambitious plans to tackle the potential threat. Governments are committing to green investments and net-zero carbon emissions. Businesses are hopping onto the bandwagon with sustainable products.

With the pace of climate change intensifying, eco-awareness to protect the planet has become the buzzword and everyone knows something needs to be done. Awareness is great, but action is crucial and it is possible only when activism moves from devices to the ground.

Cycle Day

The streets once witnessed the camaraderie of people, the place where the community was nurtured; relationships fostered. However, with the changing time, urbanization and modernization gained pace. As a result, the streets underwent a transformation and now are mostly encroached by polluting vehicles.

Understanding the need of the hour and to reclaim the streets, a group of volunteers in Karnataka's Bengaluru decided to kickstart an initiative to go vehicle-free and celebrate it as a "Cycle Day".

Credit: Piyush Verma/CFAM

Over 200 people from across the city reached Malleshwaram, one of the city's oldest localities, on Sunday, November 28, to spread the idea of ditching vehicles and unite for a cause. Participants as young as seven and as old as fifty-two could be seen hopping onto their bicycles with members from CFAM (Council For Active Mobility) and Malleshwaram Social, a community group, for a short ride around the area.

Credits: Piyush Verma/CFAM

Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath graced the event to lend his support and flag off the ride. Food and music accompanied the celebrations that lasted for about five-six hours.

Credits: Piyush Verma/CFAM
One of CFAM's recent campaigns to transform Bengaluru into a sustainable city has been gaining a lot of attention lately. With #My15MinCity, the group is advocating the idea of walking/cycling or using public transport for local trips—to shun motor vehicles for shorter routes.

The Logical Indian applauds citizen-led efforts like these, that hold the vision and intention to create a pollution-free and liveable city through active community participation.

Also Read: 'Thand Ke Sipahi'- Women Sub Inspector Donates Blankets To People In Need

Bengaluru 
climate change 
CFAM 
Cycling 
Walking 
Cycle Day 
Vehicles 
Pollution 

