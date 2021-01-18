Bengaluru: Auto Driver Helps Four-Year-Old Girl Reunite With Her Family

Autorickshaw driver Majid Baig was driving near National Games Village (NGV) in Koramangala, Bengaluru on Saturday afternoon when he noticed a little girl walking alone on the pavement and crying aloud. The panicked-child was crying while searching for her mother.

Baig soon sensed that the girl must have got separated from her mother. He tried to converse with the girl in Kannada, but she only understood Hindi. He consoled her and asked the people around in the area if they knew anything about her. A while after asking people around, Baig took her to Viveknagar police station.

Even though the police tried enough to locate the girl's address, they could not get any information related to her.

As NGV falls under Koramangala jurisdiction, the police asked Baig to visit that police station. Koramangala police then shared the girl's picture on various WhatsApp groups. Baig was asked to accompany the girl where he had found her.

"At NGV, cops made announcements about the missing girl. Hoping her house was somewhere near NGV, we kept moving around the area," Baig said as reported by The Times Of India.

While Baig was trying hard to unite the lost child with her parents, the girl's parents approached Viveknagar police station. As reported, the girl's parents are migrant daily-wage workers from Uttar Pradesh and are residing in Ambedkar Nagar.

Further, the mother informed police that her daughter went missing when they had gone to dispose of the trash. The Viveknagar police immediately contacted Koramangala inspector KB Ravi.

The parents were sent to the Koramangala station, and their happiness knew no bounds when they reunited with the child. The father hugged Baig, while the teary-eyed mother thanked him for rescuing their kid. Baig, who has two daughters, shared that he felt the pain of the little girl when he saw her crying alone on the pavement.

Deputy commissioner of police (south-east) Joshi Srinath Mahadev said, "We had sent her picture to at least 15-20 WhatsApp groups that had residents and volunteers from nearby areas. She was reunited with the family within three hours."

Majid Baig was honoured at Koramangala station.