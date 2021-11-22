Bengal E-Rickshaw Driver Gives Free Rides To Passengers Who Answer His GK Questions; Netizens Impressed

Social media is an ideal platform for sharing stories of positive and inspiring people all over the country who are uplifting and motivating and have an account in itself to tell.

Suranjan Karmakar, an e-rikshaw puller from Liluah, Howrah in West Bengal, is one such person who will leave you awestruck with his knowledge and general knowledge.



A post, shared on Facebook by Sankalan Sarkar, gives insight about his e-ride in Karmakar's rickshaw (toto).

"Today I met one of the most interesting people I have ever come across in Liluah. We were traveling on his Toto to Rangoli Mall when suddenly he turned around and asked us, 'I will let go of the fare if you can answer 15 general knowledge questions that I am going to ask you'," the post read along with Karmakar's photo.

Hunger For Knowledge



During their ride, the rickshaw driver asked this Facebook user questions like 'Who is the first chief minister of West Bengal and went on to quiz him on different topics. Needless to say, Sarkar was thoroughly impressed. In addition, Karmakar went ahead to share that he was a school dropout when he was in the sixth standard but that didn't stop his hunger for knowledge, India Today reported.



A member of the Liluah Book Fair Foundation, Karmakar keeps laminated photographs of historical and eminent personalities on his e-ricksaw. He also wears an Islam skull cap to let people know that he follows both Hinduism and Islam.

The post received lauds from netizens and left many astonished. From terming Karmakar as spellbinding to praising his thirst for learning new things, people rained the comments section with love.

In 2018, a YouTube channel by the name Samastipur Times, shared a video of Suranjan Karmakar where he talks about his life story.

