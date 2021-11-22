All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Bengal E-Rickshaw Driver Gives Free Rides To Passengers Who Answer His GK Questions; Netizens Impressed

Image Credits: Facebook

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Bengal E-Rickshaw Driver Gives Free Rides To Passengers Who Answer His GK Questions; Netizens Impressed

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

West Bengal,  22 Nov 2021 12:43 PM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

A post, shared on Facebook by Sankalan Sarkar, gives insight about his e-ride in Karmakar’s rickshaw (toto). During their ride, the rickshaw driver asked this Facebook user questions like ‘Who is the first chief minister of West Bengal and went on to quiz him on different topics.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Social media is an ideal platform for sharing stories of positive and inspiring people all over the country who are uplifting and motivating and have an account in itself to tell.

Suranjan Karmakar, an e-rikshaw puller from Liluah, Howrah in West Bengal, is one such person who will leave you awestruck with his knowledge and general knowledge.

A post, shared on Facebook by Sankalan Sarkar, gives insight about his e-ride in Karmakar's rickshaw (toto).

"Today I met one of the most interesting people I have ever come across in Liluah. We were traveling on his Toto to Rangoli Mall when suddenly he turned around and asked us, 'I will let go of the fare if you can answer 15 general knowledge questions that I am going to ask you'," the post read along with Karmakar's photo.

Hunger For Knowledge

During their ride, the rickshaw driver asked this Facebook user questions like 'Who is the first chief minister of West Bengal and went on to quiz him on different topics. Needless to say, Sarkar was thoroughly impressed. In addition, Karmakar went ahead to share that he was a school dropout when he was in the sixth standard but that didn't stop his hunger for knowledge, India Today reported.

A member of the Liluah Book Fair Foundation, Karmakar keeps laminated photographs of historical and eminent personalities on his e-ricksaw. He also wears an Islam skull cap to let people know that he follows both Hinduism and Islam.

The post received lauds from netizens and left many astonished. From terming Karmakar as spellbinding to praising his thirst for learning new things, people rained the comments section with love.

In 2018, a YouTube channel by the name Samastipur Times, shared a video of Suranjan Karmakar where he talks about his life story.

Also Read: This Leading Startup Starts 'Lawyers For Animal Defence', An Initiative To Help Street Animals Against Cruelty

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Bengal Rickshw Driver 
Bengal Viral Rickshaw Driver 
Facebook viral post 
Rickshaw Driver 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X