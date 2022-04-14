All section
Caste discrimination
Displaying Hindu-Muslim Unity, Belur Car Festival Begins With Old-Age Tradition Of Reciting Quran Verses

Image Credit- Wikipedia, Twitter/DBMCI

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Displaying Hindu-Muslim Unity, Belur Car Festival Begins With Old-Age Tradition Of Reciting Quran Verses

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Karnataka,  14 April 2022 8:31 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

During the 'Rathotsav' ceremony, the chariot carrying the idol of Lord Channakeshava was pulled after a Muslim cleric recited verses from the Quran in front of the chariot.

Amid the ongoing turmoil over the barring of Muslim traders from participating in the famous Channakeshava Car festival in Belur town of Hassan district, the devotees have set an example of communal harmony by the continuation of an age-old ritual.

During the 'Rathotsav' ceremony, the chariot carrying the idol of Lord Channakeshava was pulled after a Muslim cleric recited verses from the Quran in front of the chariot. Kazi Syed Sajeed Pasha recited the excerpts in the presence of thousands of Hindu devotees, symbolising Hindu-Muslim unity and harmony.

Pasha said, "The recital of verses from the Quran has been a tradition for generations, and it has come from my ancestors. Whatever may be the differences, Hindus and Muslims should live in a united manner and let God bless all," quoted Times Now.

Ceremony Performed In Harmony

The chariot carrying the idol of Lord Channakeshava was pulled by the devotees led by Belur's member of the legislative assembly (MLA) KS Lingesh after Pasha performed the ritual in front of the chariot, reported The New Indian Express.

Following the instructions of priests- Krishnaswamy Bhat and Srinivasa Bhat, devotees started pulling the chariot at 11:20 am. This 'Rathotsav' ceremony is performed for two days, and earlier, a group of priests performed rites continuously for many hours. Abiding with the tradition, the devotees showered plantains, davana and flowers on the chariot carrying the Lord Channakeshava.

Event Took Place In Presence Of Administration

The festivities were performed in the presence of Additional Deputy Commissioner Kavita Rajaram, Executive Officer Temple Viyullatha and others. To avoid any untoward incident during the event, the administration had deployed police officers to keep a keen check.

The move has been applauded by thousands of devotees from various parts of the district and state who witnessed the car festival on Wednesday.

Also Read: Jharkhand Ropeway Mishap: This Local Man's Courageous Act Saved 11 Lives From Stranded Trolleys

