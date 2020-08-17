Uplifting

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   17 Aug 2020 11:24 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Beirut Blasts: India Sends Food Supplies, Medicines to Lebanon As Emergency Humanitarian Aid

As a symbol of standing in solidarity and extending support, India on Friday, August 14, sent 58 tonnes of emergency humanitarian aid including food supplies and medicines to Lebanon.

The Government of India sent the supplies loaded on an Air Force flight to help rebuild the crisis-hit capital city of Lebanon, Beirut.

The emergency humanitarian aid was dispatched on Friday morning in a C-17 heavy-lift aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in response to an assessment of requirements by Lebanese authorities.

"In response to the massive explosion in Beirut on August 4, we had offered our assistance to Lebanon and sought from them an assessment of their requirement. Based on this, an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft was deployed to deliver 58 MT of emergency humanitarian aid on behalf of the government of India to Lebanon," said Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava, reported Hindustan Times.

"The aircraft landed in Beirut a few hours back and the aid has been handed over by our ambassador to senior officials of the Lebanese armed forces, which is coordinating all the relief efforts," he added.

The aid sent by India includes emergency medical supplies, wheat flour, sugar, pulses, and relief materials such as blankets, dignity kits and sleeping mats, which are required by the large number of people left homeless by the deadly explosion.

The External Affairs Ministry also informed that a separate consignment of personal protective equipment (PPE), including surgical gloves and surgical gowns, is being sent to Lebanon following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

This will reach Beirut in the coming days, ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

