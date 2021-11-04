All section
Battle Against Pollution! Delhi Govt Plans To Install 500 EV Charging Points By June 2022

Image Credits: News18

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Battle Against Pollution! Delhi Govt Plans To Install 500 EV Charging Points By June 2022

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Delhi,  4 Nov 2021 9:40 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

The first seven stations with 42 charging points to be set up by the government are likely to be made functional in December this year. The 'One Delhi' app will facilitate the location of charging stations and will also provide information on availability and its type, and the cost per unit.

In a bid to reduce pollution levels, the Delhi government is planning to install 500 electric vehicle charging points by June next year. They will be accessible on an app that shows how far each is from the user's location, The Indian Express reported.

The initiative is part of the Arvind Kejriwal led government's electric vehicle push in the national capital. The government is set to move vehicles on the city roads away from fossil fuels and aims that 25 per cent of newly registered vehicles are electric by 2024. The cab aggregators and delivery services were also asked to switch 25 per cent of their fleet to electric vehicles.

The government hopes to utilise nearly Rs 100 crore from the Environment Compensation Charge (ECC) corpus for its State EV fund.

Jasmine Shah, the vice-chairman of the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission, said a petition was filed in the Supreme Court in August this year to utilise the Environment Compensation Cess (ECC) to provide subsidies on electric vehicles.

To begin with, around Rs 10 crore from the fund will be used to strengthen the power grid and upgrade infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted power supply for nearly 100 electric vehicle charging points and battery swapping stations, for which a revised tender was floated recently.

The location of the electric points has been identified, with a majority of them being on land owned by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). A total of 200 such stations should be started soon, and the target is to get 500 charging points next year.

First Seven Stations By December This Year

Presently, the national capital has 145 charging stations with 292 points. However, they are not managed by the Kejriwal government. The first seven stations with 42 charging points to be set up by the government are likely to be made functional in December this year, Shah stated.

These stations will be installed by Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL). They will be located at seven DTC bus depots, including Mehrauli, IP Extension and Kalkaji. Electric buses are likely to be rolled out in December as well, with the registration of 30 such vehicles being complete.

'One Delhi'

The 'One Delhi' app will facilitate the location of charging stations and will also provide information on availability and its type, and the cost per unit. The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology has developed the app and is likely to be launched in mid-November.

The number of electric cabs in the national capital is also set to increase, with BluSmart Mobility, an all-electric ride-hailing service, choosing to purchase 3,500 electric cars to add to their fleet. According to the Delhi government data, nearly 48 per cent of the new cabs purchased between July and September 2021 were electric.

Around 1per cent of the total number of motor cars purchased during the same time frame were electric, while 51 per cent of three-wheel goods vehicles were electric.

