Caste discrimination
Jharkhand: Tribal Woman Set To Interact With PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat

Image Credit: The Times of India, The New Indian Express

Uplifting
Jharkhand,  29 Sep 2021 11:59 AM GMT

PM Narendra Modi will interact with a tribal woman named Mira Devi from Maoist hotbed Khunti in 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on Sunday.

Mira Devi was like any other woman of Kelo village in Rania block until she became a master trainer in bamboo handicraft art. Her income increased manifold, and her art led her on the path of financial independence. Now, she trains several other women in the art to enable them to make their living. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was impressed with her artistic skills and would interact with the tribal woman in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on Sunday. Mira Devi produces several bamboo handicrafts like pen stands, boxes, lampshades, lanterns, and other decorative items.

Trained Under Trainers From Ranchi

The New Indian Express quoted Devi, "Earlier, I used to make traditional 'sup' and 'daura' (bamboo baskets) at home and used to sell them in the local market earning merely 200-250 every month, but now, after being training in bamboo art, I am earning more than 3000 a month along with other women in the group." The women collectively make bamboo items that are put on sale with the help of the Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS). She had trained in Mahila Vikas Sanstha in 2018. The training was organised in her village by trainers from Ranchi. After her training, she started connecting with other women from the village and trained them to reach the position.

Already Trained More Than 150 Men and Women

Currently, she is working with 20 women, but she also goes to other districts like West Singhbhum, Gumla and Khunti to provide training. She has already trained 150 men and women so far who are augmenting their means of earning through bamboo handicrafts. Devi said that she was overwhelmed that she would get to speak to PM Modi in his Mann ki Baat Programme. "I feel like I am flying in the sky, and the moon is just a few steps away," she added She has also made a gift to present to the Prime Minister at the event.

Also Read: Brain-Dead Kerala Man Gives New Lease Of Life To Others

X