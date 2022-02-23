All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
One-Of-Its-Kind: Balasaheb Thackeray Mahamarg To Have A Flyover For Animals

Image Credit: India Today, Ytimg.com

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

One-Of-Its-Kind: Balasaheb Thackeray Mahamarg To Have A Flyover For Animals

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Maharashtra,  23 Feb 2022 11:14 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Mahamarg would become the first expressway in the country with nine green overpasses and 17 underpasses for wild animal movement.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Mahamarg or the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway would be the first highway in the country to have nine overpasses and 17 underpasses for free movement of animals. The Maharashtra government is also installing Leopard-proof fencing so that the wild animal does not jump onto the 701-km long expressway, which would see vehicles crossing at a speed of up to 150 kilometres per hour. The 120-metre-wide expressway cuts through 10 districts and reduces the travel time between two destinations from 16 hours earlier to 8 hours after the construction is completed.

Project Divided Into 16 Smaller Projects

Kishor Rithe, one of the experts on the Samruddhi panel, said that the entire project was divided into 16 smaller packages. The builders have ensured that every bit of the whole structure is designed to benefit wild animals, including small animals like cats and reptiles, amongst others, The Times of India reported. When the expressway passes through wildlife sanctuaries, eco-bridges are being built to support it. Long underpasses were previously constructed in NH-7's Pench-Kanha corridor connected Nagpur and Jabalpur.

117 Kms Of Expressway Through Wildlife Habitats

Out of the total 701-km length of the highway, nearly 117 kilometres pass through wildlife habitats, tiger corridors and eco-sensitive zones of three wildlife sanctuaries Tansa (passage of Harishchandragadh sanctuary), Katepurna, and Karanja Sohol, which is called a wildlife-focused area. The forest department insisted on the green corridors as mitigation measures to prevent road-hit accidents of wild animals. Overall, there would be nearly 1,800 structures, including box culverts, small bridges, canals, viaducts, cart tracks and vehicle overpass, amongst many others.

Keeping an eye out for wildlife management is imperative while undertaking development steps. During the construction of the expressway, several hillocks, that the animals used for movement had to be cut, hence the development of flyovers for ease of movement to animals is a welcome step.

Also Read: 'Children In Street Situations': Over 17,000 Children Live On Streets, Reveals NCPCR

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Wildlife 
Mumbai expressway 
sanctuary 
green corridor 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X