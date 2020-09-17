Watch: Automated Pani- Puri Machine Serves Customers Amid COVID Worries In Chattisgarh

Amid the ongoing pandemic, most people had to suppress their taste buds from the street food. As most of us are craving for street delicacies, safety precautions were stopping us from eating out. However, a video featuring an automated pani-puri machine seems to have given people some hope.

The video shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan featuring the machine on twitter has left most netizens amused. The clip is showing a man serving pani-puri without contact at a stall named 'Touch me not' in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

"Automatic Panipuri in Telibandha Raipur. Awesome jugaad," wrote Sharan while sharing the video.

In the clip, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, the server prepares the puffed puris. After that, he hands them over to the customer, who can then choose from a variety of flavoured water options from a machine.



The machine uses sensors to dispense the flavoured water and doesn't need human intervention. With the safety precautions in mind, the automated machine could help to maintain the contactless mode with social distancing also in place.

The need of the hour is to maintain as less human contact as possible. This machine comes as a huge relief amid the pandemic for satiating the foodies as well as stopping the risk of infection with increasing cases every day.

