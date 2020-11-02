Assam: Story Of 'Forest Man Of India' Now Part Of US School Curriculum

The story of 'Forest man of India', Jadav Payeng will now be inspiring students in the US. His four-decade-long journey of growing a 550-acre of forest single-handedly will now find a place in the curriculum of sixth graders in Bristol Connecticut school.

With this, the story of forest man will now be looked as an inspiration not just in the country but also by the students abroad. The students will learn about the importance of conserving the environment through his journey.

A teacher at Greene Hills School in Bristol Connecticut shared that the students are now studying about Padma Shri Jadav Payeng as a part of their ecology lesson.

The main objective behind including this lesson is to set an example before the future generations of the country about how a single person can make a huge positive impact if he or she has the right attitude and determination towards a given cause.

Witnessing the ecological degradation in his island, which now comes to be a district in eastern Assam, Payeng began planting trees on the barren sandbar. It eventually transformed it into a deep forest. The jungle is now inhabited by elephants, deer, rhinos, tigers and many other animals.

Padma Shree, Shri @FPayeng's love for the environment and bond with nature have inspired people across the world.



Inclusion of the 'Forest Man of India' in the curriculum of an American educational institution reflects his global reputation. pic.twitter.com/7RzEnNYSDI — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) October 30, 2020

Although Payeng said that he was unaware of the development, he is happy to know that students in the US will be studying his work. The Assam Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal congratulated him on his achievement. Jadav continues to inspire future generations to learn about the environment and work towards this cause.

Also Read:Chandigarh: Class 10 Boy Builds Motorbike From Scrap Material