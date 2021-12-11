Assam To Extend Reservation Tenure For Women In Municipal Corporation

The Assam government has decided to increase the tenure of women working in municipal corporations by ten years to improve their representation in civic bodies.

The development was confirmed on Friday, December 10, during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. For this purpose, the CM has announced to amend the Assam Municipal Act, 1956 and the Guwahati Municipal Corporation Act, 1969, ANI reported.

The Cabinet announced several implementations in the state.

Establishing Agroforestry Board

The government also approved the state Agroforestry Development Board's setting up to encourage farmers to plant trees in their lands, apart from their crops. The Board will also help them establish partnerships with the concerned industry and stakeholders.

Jail Services Rules Amendment

In another development, the authorities will be amending the 1986 Assam jail Service Rules to change the minimum education qualification for the female warden post, which comes under the Directorate of Prisons to High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC).

Super Speciality Hospital

The government will be establishing a super speciality hospital in collaboration with IIT, Guwahati, on their campus. The hospital will have the research of medicines and techno-innovation as its thrust areas.

