All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Assam To Extend Reservation Tenure For Women In Municipal Corporation

Credits: Wikipedia 

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Assam To Extend Reservation Tenure For Women In Municipal Corporation

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Assam,  11 Dec 2021 7:14 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The initiative, to increase the reservation tenure by 10 years, has been taken with an aim to increase women representation in the civic body and decision making. For this purpose, the government will be making amendments to Assam Municipal Act, 1956, and the Guwahati Municipal Corporation Act, 1969.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Assam government has decided to increase the tenure of women working in municipal corporations by ten years to improve their representation in civic bodies.

The development was confirmed on Friday, December 10, during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. For this purpose, the CM has announced to amend the Assam Municipal Act, 1956 and the Guwahati Municipal Corporation Act, 1969, ANI reported.

The Cabinet announced several implementations in the state.

Establishing Agroforestry Board

The government also approved the state Agroforestry Development Board's setting up to encourage farmers to plant trees in their lands, apart from their crops. The Board will also help them establish partnerships with the concerned industry and stakeholders.

Jail Services Rules Amendment

In another development, the authorities will be amending the 1986 Assam jail Service Rules to change the minimum education qualification for the female warden post, which comes under the Directorate of Prisons to High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC).

Super Speciality Hospital

The government will be establishing a super speciality hospital in collaboration with IIT, Guwahati, on their campus. The hospital will have the research of medicines and techno-innovation as its thrust areas.

Also Read: Telangana Reports Cases Of 'Covidengue', Doctors Advice Immediate Medical Care Once Diagnosed

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Assam 
Reservation 
Women 
Municipal Corporation 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X