Uplifting

"Together, We Shall Overcome": Assam Police Share Video Paying Tribute To Corona Warriors

A 58-second-long clip shows snippets of police officers monitoring the COVID-19 situation and helping citizens.

The Logical Indian Crew
Assam   |   24 Aug 2020 11:15 AM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
"Together, We Shall Overcome": Assam Police Share Video Paying Tribute To Corona Warriors

Image Credit: Assam Police/Twitter

Assam Police shared a video on Twitter to pay tribute to the emergency responders on the forefront in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The 58-second-long clip shows snippets of police officers monitoring the COVID-19 situation and helping citizens.

As the video runs, a reworked version of The Chainsmokers and Coldplay song Something Just Like This by the Color Music Choir plays in the background.

Expressing gratitude to the police officers for their constant service to society in such hard times, Assam Police wrote: "A small tribute celebrating our brave #CoronaWarriors. An epitome of dedication and commitment, they have been selflessly serving the citizens in these trying times, day and night. Also wishing all our Covid-19 affected colleagues - get well soon. Together, we shall overcome."

The video garnered several likes and more than 5,000 views. In the comments section, netizens have showered praises on the police force.

Also Read: Muslim Man Gets Daughter Of His Rakhi Sister Married As Per Hindu Rituals, Wins Praises

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian