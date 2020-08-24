"Together, We Shall Overcome": Assam Police Share Video Paying Tribute To Corona Warriors

Assam Police shared a video on Twitter to pay tribute to the emergency responders on the forefront in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The 58-second-long clip shows snippets of police officers monitoring the COVID-19 situation and helping citizens.

As the video runs, a reworked version of The Chainsmokers and Coldplay song Something Just Like This by the Color Music Choir plays in the background.

Expressing gratitude to the police officers for their constant service to society in such hard times, Assam Police wrote: "A small tribute celebrating our brave #CoronaWarriors. An epitome of dedication and commitment, they have been selflessly serving the citizens in these trying times, day and night. Also wishing all our Covid-19 affected colleagues - get well soon. Together, we shall overcome."

The video garnered several likes and more than 5,000 views. In the comments section, netizens have showered praises on the police force.

