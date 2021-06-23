Uplifting

Assam Home Guard Helps Police Release Drugs Worth Rs 12 Crore, Receives Praise For Refusing Bribe

Assam Police DGP Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta has said that to honour this selfless and honest act, Bay would be rewarded Rs 1 lakh.

The Logical Indian Crew
Assam   |   23 Jun 2021 1:20 PM GMT
Writer : Prattusa Mallik | Editor : Ankita Singh | Creatives : Prattusa Mallik
Assam Home Guard Helps Police Release Drugs Worth Rs 12 Crore, Receives Praise For Refusing Bribe

Image Credits: Hindustan Times

Borsing Bay — a home guard in Assam — has become famous for refusing a considerable amount of bribe from drug dealers, resulting in the release of three kilograms of high-quality crystal methamphetamine tablets worth ₹12 crore.

At present, Bay is posted to the Dillai police station in Karbi Anglong district. At the Dillai police check-post, the police seized a truck around 10 PM on Monday. It was going from Manipur to Chennai. From the engine cabin of the bus, the police recovered the mentioned drug. In connection with the case, they arrested a man from Manipur (Khoiram Basanta Singha) and two women from Tamil Nadu (Lashmi D and Punjabhiram), as reported by The Times of India.

Reward in Honour

Assam Police DGP Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta has said that to honour this selfless and honest act, Bay would be rewarded ₹1 lakh.

"Lion's share of credit for this drug haul goes to home guard Borsing Bay. He was offered a huge bribe by the accused in return for letting them go free. Sri Bay refused. For this selfless and honest act, (Bay) will be rewarded with an amount of ₹1 lakh. Salute of home guard Bay (sic.)," he tweeted on Monday night.

Increasing Drug Cases in Assam

This development has yet again pointed out how the state is increasingly becoming a popular route to smuggle drugs. According to the police records in Assam, there has been a significant increase in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases in the last ten years.

In 2010, the number of registered cases was 180. However, in 2020, that number increased to a whopping 1,023, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Between May 10 and June 10 this year, the number of cases registered were over 400, and the number of people arrested was over 700. All of these were in connection with illegal drugs. During this period, nearly 2 kg of brown sugar, around 8.5 kg of heroin, almost 6,000 kg of marijuana, over 270,000 illicit tablets, and ₹ 26 lakh in cash were recovered.

Also read: Six Assam Women Make Compostable Yoga Mats Using Water Hyacinth

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Prattusa Mallik

Prattusa Mallik

Remote Intern

A student of Journalism and Audio-Visual Communication, interested in words and silences alike, I aim to bring the narratives of the periphery to the centre, one story at a time. When not working, I'm usually caught reading, thinking, writing, watching Friends, or stargazing.

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Prattusa Mallik

Prattusa Mallik

Remote Intern

A student of Journalism and Audio-Visual Communication, interested in words and silences alike, I aim to bring the narratives of the periphery to the centre, one story at a time. When not working, I'm usually caught reading, thinking, writing, watching Friends, or stargazing.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian