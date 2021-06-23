Borsing Bay — a home guard in Assam — has become famous for refusing a considerable amount of bribe from drug dealers, resulting in the release of three kilograms of high-quality crystal methamphetamine tablets worth ₹12 crore.

At present, Bay is posted to the Dillai police station in Karbi Anglong district. At the Dillai police check-post, the police seized a truck around 10 PM on Monday. It was going from Manipur to Chennai. From the engine cabin of the bus, the police recovered the mentioned drug. In connection with the case, they arrested a man from Manipur (Khoiram Basanta Singha) and two women from Tamil Nadu (Lashmi D and Punjabhiram), as reported by The Times of India.

Reward in Honour

Assam Police DGP Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta has said that to honour this selfless and honest act, Bay would be rewarded ₹1 lakh.

"Lion's share of credit for this drug haul goes to home guard Borsing Bay. He was offered a huge bribe by the accused in return for letting them go free. Sri Bay refused. For this selfless and honest act, (Bay) will be rewarded with an amount of ₹1 lakh. Salute of home guard Bay (sic.)," he tweeted on Monday night.

In a major blow to the Drug cartels operating from Manipur, @assampolice today seized 3 kilos of high quality Meth aka Crystal Ice at a check gate under Dillai PS, #KarbiAnglong.

Increasing Drug Cases in Assam



This development has yet again pointed out how the state is increasingly becoming a popular route to smuggle drugs. According to the police records in Assam, there has been a significant increase in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases in the last ten years.

In 2010, the number of registered cases was 180. However, in 2020, that number increased to a whopping 1,023, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Between May 10 and June 10 this year, the number of cases registered were over 400, and the number of people arrested was over 700. All of these were in connection with illegal drugs. During this period, nearly 2 kg of brown sugar, around 8.5 kg of heroin, almost 6,000 kg of marijuana, over 270,000 illicit tablets, and ₹ 26 lakh in cash were recovered.

