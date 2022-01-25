All section
Ratan Tata, Lovlina Borgohain Among 19 Awardees Of Assams Highest Civilian Honours

Credits: Twitter (Dr Jagdish Mukhi) 

Uplifting
Ratan Tata, Lovlina Borgohain Among 19 Awardees Of Assam's Highest Civilian Honours

Assam,  25 Jan 2022 1:27 PM GMT

The Assam government honoured 19 prominent personalities from various fields with the state's highest honours. Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi conferred the awards on distinguished persons for their outstanding contributions to society.

The Assam government honoured 19 prominent personalities from various fields with the state's highest honours on Monday, January 25, at Sankardeva Kalakhetra in Guwahati.

Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi conferred the awards on distinguished persons for their outstanding contributions to society, NortheastNow reported.

Assam Baibhav To Ratan Tata

The recipient of Assam Bhaibhav included industrialist Ratan Tata for his contribution to setting up cancer treatment facilities in Assam. In 2018, the Tata trusts had also signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the state government for the project.

Assam Saurav To Olympic Medallist Lovlina Borgohain, Others

The state bestowed the prestigious Assam Saurav Award to Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain for her contribution to Sports. A native of the Golaghat district, Borgohain was the lone medallist for India in the boxing category in Tokyo Olympics.

Other prominent faces for Assam Saurav included Educationist Professor Kamalendu Deb Krori. He is an Indian theoretical physicist and the former Principal of Cotton College. He is the pioneer of research on general relativity in the North-Eastern region of India. Reportedly, Krori has co-authored nearly 150 peer-reviewed research papers in International Journals.

Besides, the award was accoladed to Dr Lakhsmanan S for his contribution to Public Service, Prof. Dipak Chand Jain (Business Management), Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, and Neel Pawan Baruah for Art and Culture.

Assam Gaurav Civil Servant Munindra Nath Ngatey, Others

Civil servant Munindra Nath Ngatey was honoured with the Assam Gaurav award in the field of Public Service and Vaccination, followed by Dr Basanta Hazarika (Health and COVID Management), Akash Jyoti Gogoi in Poultry Farming, Manoj Kr. Basumatary for Piggery Farming.

The award was also given to Everester Khorsing Terang, Boby Hazarika for Woman Entrepreneurship, Namita Kalita in Health and Public Services, Hemoprabha Chutia for Weaving, Namita Kalita in Health and Public Services. Other awardees include Kalpana Boro (Public Service) Asif Iqbal for Health and Medicine, Bornita Momin (Public Service), Dharanidhar Boro (Wildlife Conservation), Kaushik Baruah for Agro Exporter and Entrepreneur.

Also Read: Indian Cricketer Smriti Mandhana Bags ICC Women's Cricketer Of 2021

asom bhaibhav 
assam saurav 
assam gaurav 
civilian awards 

