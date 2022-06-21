Inspiring! Maharashtra Man Holds 1,800 KM Inter-State Walk To Sensitise People On Various Issues

A 25-year-old man from Narvan village of Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra executed a 1,800 Km inter-state walk march to sensitise people on various issues prevalent in the current context. Ashutosh Joshi began his journey on April 10 from his native village and halted near Puri, Odisha, covering almost 4-5 states. The issues he discussed with people on his way to Puri include farmers' suicide, water scarcity, and an increase in the use of plastic.



On his way to Odisha, Joshi held many meetings and discussions with farmers, localities, and others on issues ranging from global warming to water scarcity. He mentioned, "I decided to travel on foot to create public awareness about these issues." Joshi extensively covered Solapur, Pandharpur, Chandrapur, and Latur regions before reaching the state of Odisha.

Impact On Society

This extensive long walk with a social message significantly impacted people, especially those whom Joshi met on his way. He said, "I have already started seeing individuals change the way they think, at least the ones I have met so far. From the start, I have said that I don't wish to change any society, and I only want individuals to broaden their thinking and not be a slave to the ways of society. When communities work together, change is a natural outcome of it."



Ashutosh Joshi completed his studies at Model Art Institute in the Dadar area of Mumbai and Bharati Vidyapeeth at Pune. Later, he pursued fine arts at an institute in England. He worked in England, Spain, and Scotland in nature and photography. After returning to India, Joshi was under training to complete this journey of 1,800 Km. On his journey, he met sarpanch, villagers, and many people.



"I was studying in England for the past three years, looking at societal degradation through phones and television. In India, the situation was even more difficult as people turned extremely political and found themselves in a virtual world while forgetting their reality. I was reading many western and eastern philosophers then, and walking was a common thread that bound all these people. To understand a country, one must walk. Hence, I decided to walk," he added.

