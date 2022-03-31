All section
Unity In Diversity: Hindus, Muslims Come Together To Celebrate 3-Day Fair Of Ashtur Jathra In Karnataka

Image Credit- Twitter/DBMCI, The New Indian Express

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Unity In Diversity: Hindus, Muslims Come Together To Celebrate 3-Day Fair Of Ashtur Jathra In Karnataka

Karnataka,  31 March 2022 9:26 AM GMT

During the celebrations, Hindu devotees offered prayers to Allama Prabhu, while Muslims paid obeisance to Ahmed Shah Wali. Both the prayers were commenced at the same spot in Ashtur.

When Karnataka is witnessing all-time high religious polarisation by disallowing non-Hindu traders from participating in temple fairs, these people celebrating the famous Ashtur jathra in Bidar come as a great display of brotherhood and bonhomie.

This year's jathra is special as it is being celebrated after a gap of two years caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. During the celebrations, Hindu devotees offered prayers to Allama Prabhu, while Muslims paid obeisance to Ahmed Shah Wali. Both the prayers were commenced at the same spot in Ashtur.

A large number of people from different beliefs participated in the cultural events, deepotsava and music show organised during the fair that concluded on Wednesday.

Devotees From Both Communities Participated

Several devotees who visited Ashtur in Bidar, where the fair is held, feel it is a tremendous annual feature that brings people from both religious communities, Hindus and Muslims, together.

An enthusiastic devotee of the jathra said, "Irrespective of their religions, caste and creed, the people offer prayers at the same place. There's no discrimination between devotees and not at all at a time when attempts are being made to disturb the age-old tradition of jathras. Prasad is accepted by both Hindus and Muslims, and the devotees participate in bhajans, qawwalis, pravachans and all rituals of the jathra," quoted The New Indian Express.

The devotees offer naivedya and fruits to Hazrat Sultan Ahmed Shah Wali's grave and to Allama Prabhu Devaru. They believe that the jathra also marks the birthday of Hazrat Sultan Ahmed Shah Wali. This time the crowd of devotees' was massive as the fair was organised after two years due to the pandemic.

Highlights Of The Fair

A private organisation owned by Mirza Beg, hailing from Telangana, made arrangements to entertain children, while several cultural events were also organised. The fair's highlight was deepotsava, bhajans and qawwalis performed by prominent musicians. The devotees participated in various events, rituals, and cultural extravaganza all through the three nights.

