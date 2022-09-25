Gift Of Life! This ASHA Worker From Kashmir Donated Blood 28 Times Since 2012, Sets Example For All

In today's era, where health-related problems are prevalent worldwide, donating blood is often regarded as an action that can save someone's life. Many countries, including India, faced a shortage in stored blood units during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, everyone is urged to come forward and donate blood regularly to combat the blood shortage.

An Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker, Bilquees Ara has now set an example for the people of the valley in Kashmir by donating blood 28 times since 2012. Due to her efforts and dedication to saving lives, she is called the 'blood woman of Kashmir.'

While commenting on the need to donate blood, she said, "I have seen people crying helplessly while trying to get blood to save their loved ones, but I am proud of myself because I have arranged blood for them too. After that, I was feeling an inner joy," Livemint reported.

She added, "I feel privileged and proud to be the saviour of many patients in Kashmir valley. I urge all the women to come forward and do the way, and I'm doing it." Bilquees come from the Handwara Tehsil in the Kupwara district of North Kashmir. She is a mother of three children, and since their childhood, she has also donated blood to one of her children.

Spreading Awareness On Blood Donation

She mentioned that in her entire life, she donated blood several times to pregnant ladies, accident victims, and other patients in the hospital whenever she had the opportunity. "I am a registered blood donor, whenever a need arises, the officials at Blood Bank at Handwara hospital call me, and within the shortest period, I make myself available to donate blood," she added.

She also motivates people to come forward and donate blood as it also makes the donor feel better physically and mentally. She has inspired hundreds of people in the valley to donate blood and organised several blood donation camps.

