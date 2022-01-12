As Light As Air! Telangana Weaver Makes Saree That Fits In Matchbox

Exhibiting his talent, a handloom weaver in Telangana has woven a saree that can be folded into a matchbox.

Nalla Vijay of Rajanna Sircilla district displayed the saree on Tuesday, January 11, before Telangana Ministers KT Rama Rao, P Sabitha Indrareddy, V Srinivas Goud and Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

Later, he gifted the saree to Sabitha Indrareddy, an official release said, according to NDTV.

His hand woven saree, which fits in a matchbox, takes six days for making, and if a machine is used, the process takes only two days, the release stated.

Saree To Cost Around 12,000

According to local media, Vijay said that the saree woven in a traditional loom will cost around Rs 12,000 and if it is made in a machine, the price goes up to Rs 8,000.

Inspired by his father, Nalla Pandamulu, Vijay, too, continued to work as a weaver.

In 2010, when the former US President Barack Obama had visited Bangalore with first lady Michelle Obama, they were also gifted a 30 gm saree that could fit in a matchbox. The saree was woven by an elderly couple R. Narayanappa and his wife, Kamalamma. Narayanappa revealed that the silk from only three cocoons was used to make the Mysore silk saree instead of the usual 24 cocoons, which is why the saree felt so light.

Govt To Support His Future Endeavours

Praising Vijay's skills, Handloom Minister KT Rama Rao said the state government would support his future endeavours.

"I have always heard of the skill of artists who weave such kind of sarees. "I am delighted to witness such talent from our own Sircilla," Minister of Education P Sabitha Indrareddy said.

The minister congratulated Vijay for his skill and got all the details of such an excellent weave. "The actions taken by the Telangana government have yielded good results in the weaving community of Sircilla. Weavers are now exploring advanced technologies, looms and methods," Vijay told the minister.

