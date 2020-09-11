Arunachal Pradesh: CM Pema Khandu Treks 24 km For 11 hours To Meet His People

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took everyone by surprise after he climbed mountains and walked through forests to meet his people, a nomadic tribe. He trekked for 11 hours at a height of 14,500 feet and covered a distance of more than 24 km to reach the villagers of Luguthang.

Luguthang is a village which falls under Khandu's Mukto constituency in Tawang district that shares its borders with China and Bhutan. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said during Khandu's journey up to the village, he was accompanied by only one personal security officer and some villagers.

"He had never been to the village. So, he went there to meet the locals. He spent two nights at the house of a villager and trekked back his way home." reported The New Indian Express.

As in most remote areas of the Himalayan state, there are no roads leading up to the village which is towards Bhutan. According to the 2011 census, Luguthang is located in Thingbu Tehsil of Tawang district. It is situated 63 km from Jang and 97 km away from district headquarters Tawang. It has a population of only 58 people who live in 11 houses. Tawang is the nearest town, perched on a mountain some 97 km away.

