Arun Bhardwaj Becomes First Ultra-Marathon Runner To Cover 560 Km In 166 Hours Across Three Cities Of Maharashtra

Arun Kumar Bhardwaj, the only Indian winner of the international multi-day race, successfully completed the 560 km non-stop run across three major cities of Maharashtra recently.



Bhardwaj started the Mumbai-Nashik-Pune-Mumbai run on January 31, 2021, and completed it in 166 hours.

On the route, falls the 14 km long Kasara ghat which has a high gradient. Due to heat and steep ghats, this route is considered to be challenging for runners. Bhardwaj chose this route as he loves challenges in running.

He covered the distance in a span of 6.5 days running on an average 80 km each day. Many people accompanied him on his way for a few kilometres to show their support towards running and a healthier lifestyle reported Hindustan Times.



Speaking about his run, Bhardwaj said, "The running scenario in India is beginning to gain momentum since a few years. Apart from helping to spread the message of health and fitness, the ultra-marathon runs will aid our future athletes in preparations as they compete for a place in the Olympics."



Bhardwaj said he runs because he wants more people to take up running, and also because the athlete in him wants to challenge his own self to work hard and stay fit and healthy. Through his running, he also wants to be a role model for his daughters.



As an ultra-marathon runner, the Delhi resident has set many records and he is used to covering several hundred kilometres over a few days.

One of his most cherished runs is the 4100-km run from Kargil to Kanyakumari, via Leh, which took him two months to complete. Another noteworthy challenge Bhardwaj completed is the '6-Day Race' in South Africa in 2010, setting a South Asian record at the event.

