Army Joins Hands With NGO To Rescue 35-Year-Old Elephant Who Collapsed With Deadly Injuries

Every life matters and protecting them is a mission that many continue to undertake. In a recent act of kindness, members of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) and a unit of the Army have joined hands to rescue and rehabilitate a 35-year-old elephant who was found in critical condition. The elephant, now lovingly known as 'Moti,' was found collapsed in Uttarakhand due to weakness and injuries. The NGO - Wildlife SOS has been talking about their journey in helping Moti recover through frequent updates on their social media platform. In the most recent update, they received help from the Army to bring Moti out of critical condition. The heartwarming post has been receiving several reactions and winning the hearts of netizens.

A 35-Year-Old Patient On Fours

According to Wildlife SOS, Moti was found in a critical and malnourished condition. He had collapsed as his footpads had worn off and was on the verge of death when the NGO found him. Soon enough, the NGO took the elephant under their wings and have been treating the injured animal back to health. Moti's drinking and eating improved gradually, and a dedicated team of veterinarians has been treating him with utmost care. The NGO has documented the entire journey, and his recovery has been one of the most heartwarming things to watch.

Posting frequent updates, Wildlife SOS assured wildlife lovers and netizens that "Our valiant caregivers are leading a heroic effort to help the injured bull. At just 35 years old, Moti deserved so much better." The NGO is looking forward to bringing Moti back on his feet, but unfortunately, he is still lying on his side and is too weak to turn, even with assistance. An elephant's movement is said to be critical to the entire process of circulation and healing, so Moti's continued lack of movement had the team extremely concerned. Not giving up on him, they reached out to a former Army chief Gen VK Singh. With his aid, they got connected with the Army, who will now be assisting them in rehabilitating Moti back to good health.

Army To The Rescue

As Moti is being treated in the Rampur district of the hill state, the Bengal Sappers have come to the rescue. The soldiers helped the NGO erect a kraal (enclosure) structure, which will get 'Moti' up and give him an outside chance. With the Army's arrival, the NGO and team of veterinarians have found a new ray of hope and have gotten back on track with the mission. They've constructed a large hoist, but since the weight of Moti's huge body creates significant pressure on his compromised internal organs, they have to be extremely careful and calculative. They have tried several types of harnesses and pulley systems to help Moti stand, but most attempts turned unsuccessful.

Moti update – The Indian Army is on site and has constructed a large hoist to help Moti to his feet. As we mentioned... Posted by Wildlife SOS on Monday, 6 February 2023

The army personnel and NGO members have been staying up overnight, making modifications to the hoist with Moti's comfort in mind. He continues to be fed fluids and medicines and is hoping that Moti would find the strength for their attempts to help him stand. The NGO conveyed that "This is Moti's last hope. He hasn't given up, and our rescue team and the Indian Army won't give up on Moti…Please keep Moti in your thoughts." Concluding the post with a sincere request, Wildlife SOS asked people to share the message to not ride elephants or exploit them as means of entertainment. They requested netizens to spread the word and help more elephants like Moti.

Also Read: Timely Action By Loco Pilots Save Herd Of 12 Elephants In Jharkhand, Receives Appreciation