Watch: Army Jawans Carry Pregnant Woman For 2KM Through Knee-Deep Snow, Help Her Reach Hospital In J&K

In a heart-warming incident, Army jawans waded through knee-deep snow for two kilometres to carry a pregnant woman to a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara town.

The incident took place on Thursday, January 5. The woman gave birth to a baby boy at Karalpura hospital.

Heavy snow in Kashmir brings unprecedented challenges for citizens, especially in higher reaches. Watch the Soldier & Awam fighting it out together by evacuating a patient to the nearest PHC for medical treatment. #ArmyForAwam#AmanHaiMuqam pic.twitter.com/DBXPhhh0RP — PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence (@proudhampur) January 7, 2021

It had been snowing for nearly 24 hours when at 11:30 pm, the Army's company-level operating base at Karalpura in Kupwara received a distress call from a Manzoor Ahmed Sheikh.



Manzoor, a resident of Pharkian village in the same district, informed that his wife was undergoing labour pain and needed to be rushed to a hospital immediately, reported Times Now.

According to the report, due to heavy snowfall and inclement weather, neither community health service vehicles nor civil transport could drive on snow-filled roads.

The jawans reached the spot with battlefield nursing assistant and medical comfort items keeping in mind the possibility of a prenatal emergency and lack of available resources amid the extreme weather conditions.

Reportedly, the troops escorted the woman and the family for about 2 km in knee-deep snow till the road head, from where she was taken to Karalpura hospital. On reaching the hospital, the woman was immediately attended by the medical staff, who were ready due to the coordination of the Indian Army with the civil administration.



The family and the civil administration thanked the jawans for prompt and selfless efforts and later Manzoor visited the base camp to distribute sweets to all the troop members.

Also Read: Kerala: Bus Owner Sets Up Eatery Where Villains Turn Into Heroes