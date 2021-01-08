Uplifting

Watch: Army Jawans Carry Pregnant Woman For 2KM Through Knee-Deep Snow, Help Her Reach Hospital In J&K

Due to heavy snowfall and inclement weather, neither community health service vehicles nor civil transport could drive on snow-filled roads.

The Logical Indian Crew
Jammu and Kashmir   |   8 Jan 2021 12:52 PM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Rajath
Watch: Army Jawans Carry Pregnant Woman For 2KM Through Knee-Deep Snow, Help Her Reach Hospital In J&K

In a heart-warming incident, Army jawans waded through knee-deep snow for two kilometres to carry a pregnant woman to a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara town.

The incident took place on Thursday, January 5. The woman gave birth to a baby boy at Karalpura hospital.

It had been snowing for nearly 24 hours when at 11:30 pm, the Army's company-level operating base at Karalpura in Kupwara received a distress call from a Manzoor Ahmed Sheikh.

Manzoor, a resident of Pharkian village in the same district, informed that his wife was undergoing labour pain and needed to be rushed to a hospital immediately, reported Times Now.

According to the report, due to heavy snowfall and inclement weather, neither community health service vehicles nor civil transport could drive on snow-filled roads.

The jawans reached the spot with battlefield nursing assistant and medical comfort items keeping in mind the possibility of a prenatal emergency and lack of available resources amid the extreme weather conditions.

Reportedly, the troops escorted the woman and the family for about 2 km in knee-deep snow till the road head, from where she was taken to Karalpura hospital. On reaching the hospital, the woman was immediately attended by the medical staff, who were ready due to the coordination of the Indian Army with the civil administration.

The family and the civil administration thanked the jawans for prompt and selfless efforts and later Manzoor visited the base camp to distribute sweets to all the troop members.

Also Read: Kerala: Bus Owner Sets Up Eatery Where Villains Turn Into Heroes

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian