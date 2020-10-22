Police Officer In Andhra Pradesh Performs Last Rites Of COVID-19 Victim Who Died By Suicide

COVID-19 pandemic has caused a sense of fear and delusions among people. When the nationwide lockdown was initially announced in March by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, doctors and medical staffs were treated with discrimination and were even subjected to hostile behaviour by some citizens who were not well aware of the infection.



This negative attitude slowly started spreading to the patients who were infected by COVID-19, even after they have tested negative. There have been many cases reported where the families refused to take the patients back home and treated them as untouchables.

But there are some people who consider humanity more than fear and paranoia. A recent incident came into light in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district where a police officer and another man cremated the dead body of a COVID-19 victim, on Tuesday, following the government norms.



The police inspector said that the deceased identified as P Subbarao was 72-year-old and resided in Vekanuru village in Avanigadda Mandal. A few days ago, he tested positive for COVID-19 following which he isolated himself from his family members. But after some days, he died by suicide after consuming some pesticides.

The Avanigadda police said to ANI, "Nobody was willing to perform the final rites of Subbarao due to the fear of coronavirus. However, Avanigadda Sub-Inspector Sandeep, a villager namely Shiva and members of village panchayat came forward."

Sandeep who is the sub-inspector of Avanigadda police station cremated the dead body of the man by following all the government norms and protocol. He also wore a PPE kit and took all necessary precautions while burying the deceased.

All the villagers along with the senior police officials acknowledged and appreciated Sandeep for his humanitarian act.

A few months ago, a Muslim man in Surat was also involved in the humanitarian act of performing all the Hindu rituals for COVID victims who were brought for the funeral. He said that he never discriminated among religions while performing the last rites of victims who died of the deadly infection.

Also Read: Rajasthan Duo Donates Kidneys To Save Kin After Defeating COVID-19