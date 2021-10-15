All section
Anurag Thakur Introduces Mobile App To Book Parking Slots Online In Delhi

Image Credits: India Today

Uplifting
Anurag Thakur Introduces Mobile App To Book Parking Slots Online In Delhi

Delhi,  15 Oct 2021

With the launch of 'MyParking' App app, the government aims to tackle the issue of congestion of vehicle parking. It will inform about the total capacity of vehicles to be parked, used spaces and space available for parking in each site.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, on Thursday, October 14, launched a mobile application called 'MyParkings' app, which helps people to book their parking slots online in areas falling under the jurisdiction of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

With the launch of this app, the government aims to tackle the issue of congestion of vehicle parking. It will inform about the total capacity of vehicles to be parked, used spaces and space available for parking in each site, India Today reported.


Anurag Thakur said that the launch of 'MyParking' App would help smoothen the process of booking parking slots. People can check the availability of slots remotely and can even book the same on their fingertips.

New Parking Experience For People

"This app would provide an altogether new parking experience for Delhites. MyParking, which involves cashless and paperless transaction mode, will save tonnes of paper on a daily basis. This, in turn, will indirectly save trees, help in reducing environmental pollution," Thakur said.

The SDMC operates 145 surface parking sites across all its four zones, besides six multi-level parking sites and two automated parking sites. Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) will bear the entire development and maintenance cost of the app, the server's capital cost, and its allied hardware and software.

'MyParking' App will also be integrated with Vahan App, FASTag, E-Challan and other government initiatives. In addition, BECIL will also set up and run a dedicated call centre for the residents as a customer care unit to to help with their queries and issues related to the use of the app. The call centre will look into complaints and grievances.

BECIL will charge a percentage of parking charges only to people using BECIL's app and web/tech platforms to make payment of the parking charges. The app will be available to download for free on Android and iOS platforms.

What Will The App Provide?

The app will offer various features, including on the spot and advanced bookings of vehicle parking, flexibility of selecting slots through easy to use mobile app, parking solution enabled with prepaid/smart cards, option of paperless check-in and check-out of vehicles, shared parking for safety and recall, display of amenities and facilities in and near parking location.

