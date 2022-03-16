All section
Animal Care At Doorstep: MP Govt Launches Mobile Veterinary Units In Remote, Under-Served Regions

Credits: Pixabay, Facebook (Shivraj Choudhary

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

16 March 2022

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

The animal husbandry department will provide a mobile medical unit the moment people call on the dedicated phone number to avail the service. The units will be constituted in the state on the lines of ‘108’ services and will reach the doorstep for treatment.

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday, Match 15, gave the nod to a veterinary unit scheme that will provide door to door treatment to the domestic animals falling ill. The scheme aims to facilitate public health care for people living in remote and other under-served areas. Doorstep healthcare would be beneficial, particularly for rural and vulnerable populations.

Home minister Narottam Mishra said the government was very sensitive towards domestic animals and provided the best veterinary services, Hindustan Times reported.

How Are Services Provided?

Under the scheme, the animal husbandry department will provide a mobile medical unit the moment people call on the dedicated phone number to avail the service. The units will be constituted in the state on the lines of '108' services and will reach the doorstep for treatment.

The unit is equipped with essential medicines and will have a veterinary doctor and a nursing staff.

It will be monitored at three levels - state, district and block. At the state level, the principal secretary of the animal husbandry department will surveil; at the district level, the collector will monitor.

Uttar Pradesh Launched 520 Vans For Animals

A day before, the Uttar Pradesh government had confirmed setting up nearly 520 mobile veterinary units and a dedicated helpline for farmers with cattle, including bovines and goats, to deal with their illness.

The treatment will be provided free of cost at the doorstep. The units will be a part of the Central Government's Umbrella scheme called the Animal Husbandry Health and Disease Control Scheme.

Also Read: Jharkhand Inmates Pen Their Views On Politics, Justice Through Poems, Paintings; Booklet Published

X