All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Andhra Woman Cop Carries Dead Body For 3 Km; Earns Praise From Villagers, Administration

Image Credits: News18, Pixabay

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Andhra Woman Cop Carries Dead Body For 3 Km; Earns Praise From Villagers, Administration

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Andhra Pradesh,  23 March 2022 5:57 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Krishna Pavani and her constable carried the dead body across the forest in the Hanmanthunipet Mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district and shifted it to a hospital for a post-mortem in the town area in Kanigiri.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A woman Sub Inspector in Andhra Pradesh has won people's hearts after carrying the dead body of an old person for three kilometres in the forest area under the scorching heat. The incident went viral on social media.

As part of her commitment, duty-bound Krishna Pavani and her constable at the Hazipet forest area in the Hanmanthunipet Mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district got accolades from people. As there were no others to carry the body, she did not fear or deter from shifting it from the forest area to a hospital for a post-mortem in the town area in Kanigiri.

Body Carried On Shoulders

The body was wrapped in a mat and later tied to a wooden log. Then Pavani carried it on her shoulders to the main road of a nearby village. From there, they shifted it in an ambulance to the Kanigiri town government hospital, News18 reported.

Police reached the spot after the people informed about the body of a 65-year-old elderly person.

Villagers Laud Her Courage

Villagers appreciated Krishna Pavani for her commitment and services. The ACP and top officers lauded the woman SI for the work.

In a similar incident last year in the Kashibugga area in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, when an unidentified body was found at the farm fields, woman sub-inspector Shirisha dared to shift the body two kilometres on her shoulders by taking the help of a police constable. Then DGP Gautham Sawang acknowledged her work by giving her an award.

Also Read: POSH Act: All You Need To Know About The Law Against Sexual Harassment In India

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Andhra woman cop 
Dead body 
Andhra forests 
Andhra woman SI 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X