Andhra Woman Cop Carries Dead Body For 3 Km; Earns Praise From Villagers, Administration

A woman Sub Inspector in Andhra Pradesh has won people's hearts after carrying the dead body of an old person for three kilometres in the forest area under the scorching heat. The incident went viral on social media.

As part of her commitment, duty-bound Krishna Pavani and her constable at the Hazipet forest area in the Hanmanthunipet Mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district got accolades from people. As there were no others to carry the body, she did not fear or deter from shifting it from the forest area to a hospital for a post-mortem in the town area in Kanigiri.

Body Carried On Shoulders

The body was wrapped in a mat and later tied to a wooden log. Then Pavani carried it on her shoulders to the main road of a nearby village. From there, they shifted it in an ambulance to the Kanigiri town government hospital, News18 reported.



Police reached the spot after the people informed about the body of a 65-year-old elderly person.

Villagers Laud Her Courage

Villagers appreciated Krishna Pavani for her commitment and services. The ACP and top officers lauded the woman SI for the work.



In a similar incident last year in the Kashibugga area in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, when an unidentified body was found at the farm fields, woman sub-inspector Shirisha dared to shift the body two kilometres on her shoulders by taking the help of a police constable. Then DGP Gautham Sawang acknowledged her work by giving her an award.

Also Read: POSH Act: All You Need To Know About The Law Against Sexual Harassment In India