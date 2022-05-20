In A First, Andhra Pradesh CM Flags Off 175 Veterinary Ambulances For Animal Care

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged 175 veterinary care vehicles, costing the state nearly ₹143 crores in the first phase of 'Dr YSR Mobile Veterinary Ambulatory Clinical Services' from his camp office. In two stages, 340 vehicles would be introduced across the state for a cost worth ₹278 crores.

The scheme would ensure better accessibility of veterinary services provided by the state government at the farmer's doorstep to increase their final produce. The Mobile Ambulatory Veterinary Clinics (MAVC) in the State would develop veterinary care.

Ambulances Would Tend To All Emergency Services

The official release from Chief Minister's office mentioned, "An amount of ₹143 crores has been spent for these 175 ambulances introduced under phase 1. Another 165 veterinary ambulances costing ₹135 crore will be added in the second phase, making it a total of 340 ambulances with two veterinary ambulances for each of 175 assembly constituencies", Hindustan Times reported. The state government's ambulances would tend to all emergency services, including artificial insemination and early veterinary diagnosis.

Hydraulic Lift Is One Of The Major Features

One of the major facilities that the Dr YSR Mobile Veterinary Ambulatory Clinical Services' ambulance would provide to the farmers is a 'hydraulic lift', which would allow animals to be lifted to the nearest government veterinary hospital. A veterinary doctor and a para-veterinary worker would be available in each ambulance. The small laboratory would be equipped to conduct over 20 types of manure tests and 15 kinds of blood tests, vaccines, medicines and a hydraulic facility to load cattle into the vehicle.

Moreover, the mobile ambulances are equipped to carry out minor surgeries on bovine animals, goats, and pets in addition to the primary facilities. If the animal is transported to the veterinary hospital in case of emergency, it would also be transported to the farmer's house after treatment, free of cost.

