All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
In A First, Andhra Pradesh CM Flags Off 175 Veterinary Ambulances For Animal Care

Image Credit: Twitter/ AndhraPradeshCM; Facebook/ Andhra Pradesh CM

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

In A First, Andhra Pradesh CM Flags Off 175 Veterinary Ambulances For Animal Care

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Andhra Pradesh,  20 May 2022 8:37 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

​Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off 175 veterinary ambulances costing Rs 143 crores in the first phase of the ‘Dr YSR Mobile Veterinary Ambulatory Clinical Services’ from his camp office on Thursday.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged 175 veterinary care vehicles, costing the state nearly ₹143 crores in the first phase of 'Dr YSR Mobile Veterinary Ambulatory Clinical Services' from his camp office. In two stages, 340 vehicles would be introduced across the state for a cost worth ₹278 crores.

The scheme would ensure better accessibility of veterinary services provided by the state government at the farmer's doorstep to increase their final produce. The Mobile Ambulatory Veterinary Clinics (MAVC) in the State would develop veterinary care.

Ambulances Would Tend To All Emergency Services

The official release from Chief Minister's office mentioned, "An amount of ₹143 crores has been spent for these 175 ambulances introduced under phase 1. Another 165 veterinary ambulances costing ₹135 crore will be added in the second phase, making it a total of 340 ambulances with two veterinary ambulances for each of 175 assembly constituencies", Hindustan Times reported. The state government's ambulances would tend to all emergency services, including artificial insemination and early veterinary diagnosis.

Hydraulic Lift Is One Of The Major Features

One of the major facilities that the Dr YSR Mobile Veterinary Ambulatory Clinical Services' ambulance would provide to the farmers is a 'hydraulic lift', which would allow animals to be lifted to the nearest government veterinary hospital. A veterinary doctor and a para-veterinary worker would be available in each ambulance. The small laboratory would be equipped to conduct over 20 types of manure tests and 15 kinds of blood tests, vaccines, medicines and a hydraulic facility to load cattle into the vehicle.

Moreover, the mobile ambulances are equipped to carry out minor surgeries on bovine animals, goats, and pets in addition to the primary facilities. If the animal is transported to the veterinary hospital in case of emergency, it would also be transported to the farmer's house after treatment, free of cost.

Also Read: Karnataka's Textbook Revision Drive: Texts Of Social Reformers Omitted In New Curriculum

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
Andhra Pradesh 
Cattle 
Veterinary 
Livestock 

Must Reads

Meet Nilofar Khan, Kashmir University's First-Ever Woman Vice-Chancellor
My Story: 'My Journey From Discouraged Childhood To A National Level Wrestling Champion'
Fall Armyworm Outbreak Reported In 89 Mizoram Villages, Damage Caused To Maize Cultivations In State
An Unfortunate Deja Vu: When Grandfather And Grandson Had Similar Fates, Four Decades Apart
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X