Andhra Pradesh: Cab Driver's Daughter Beats All Odds To Crack IIT

Vishakhapatnam's K Swati cleared IIT entrance exams overcoming all hurdles with the support from her parents, particularly her father, Ramu.



Her father shifted to Vizag from Pachipenta near Saluru in Vizianagaram in search of livelihood nearly 20 years ago. He worked as a construction worker and was hardly able to make ends meet, but he never allowed her daughter's education to suffer because of it. Later, he began driving an auto.

Then, he shifted to Madhurawada and started driving a cab. He admitted Swati to Zilla Parishad High School, that's where she received tremendous support from her teachers and headmaster Raja Babu.

Swati is grateful for the support she received from her teachers and headmaster. She gives credits to their guidance through which she has been able to perform academically. She recognizes her parents' hard work and her education, and she always wanted to make them proud by excelling in studies.

After passing class 10th boards with flying colours, she set her eyes on clearing IIT. Her headmaster, Raja Babu, got her admitted to a private college for which he, along with some teachers, pooled money to pay her fees.

According to him, she has always lived up to their expectations, whether in school or college. The school headmaster even helped her to submit her college fees. He contributed ₹1 lakh to Swati towards her fees for IIT admission. He feels that talented students should not be denied admissions under the lack of resources.

By contributing to her fees, he has just done his bit to ensure that a talented student like her should not fade away due to the lack of money.

For now, she has got CSE in IIT Patna and counselling for admissions will be starting soon. She says that she mostly depended on textbooks in school, it helped her understand and gain knowledge in all subjects. However, in college, she started studying reference books apart from textbooks, and it helped her ace the entrance exams.

His father admits that he could not study as he never got a chance to do so. "At least I want my children to study well," he said as reported by The New Indian Express.

Swati is extremely happy on her achievement, and she feels that she is moving in the right path to achieve her goal of becoming an IAS officer.

