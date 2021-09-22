8-Yr-Old Andhra Boy Scripts History, Becomes Youngest To Scale Mount Elbrus

All section
Uplifting
Andhra Pradesh,  22 Sep 2021

Gandham Bhuvan Jai raised the Indian Tricolour and then unfurled a banner with a portrait of B.R. Ambedkar and the Indian Constitution's Preamble after reaching the summit.

Gandham Bhuvan Jai, an eight-year-old from Andhra Pradesh' Kurnool, has achieved the feat of becoming the youngest person to scale Europe's highest peak, Mount Elbrus, on September 18.

Elbrus is Europe's highest mountain and one of the seven summits that put mountaineers into harsh weather conditions and treachours physical activity.

Training For The Climb

Climbing Mt. Elbrus puts mountaineers in unsafe conditions and puts them under a lot of physical hardship. Sankaraiah, a sports coach with the Rural Development Trust (RDT) in Anantapuram, had trained Jai, who was in Class III at the time, while he was still living in Anantapur.

The coach, a mountaineer himself, conquered Africa's highest peak, Mt. Kilimanjaro, last year, as per The Times of India.

The mountain rises 18,510 feet above sea level in the Russian republic of Kabardino-Balkaria. Elbrus features two dormant volcanic dome peaks. The eastern peak is 5,621 m (18,442 ft), taller than the western summit, which stands at 5,642 m (18,510 ft).

Jai raised the Indian Tricolour and then unfurled a banner with a portrait of B.R. Ambedkar and the Indian Constitution's Preamble after reaching the summit.

Also Read : India's Rank In Global Innovation Index Up By Two Points At 46 ​


