8-Yr-Old Andhra Boy Scripts History, Becomes Youngest To Scale Mount Elbrus

Gandham Bhuvan Jai, an eight-year-old from Andhra Pradesh' Kurnool, has achieved the feat of becoming the youngest person to scale Europe's highest peak, Mount Elbrus, on September 18.

Elbrus is Europe's highest mountain and one of the seven summits that put mountaineers into harsh weather conditions and treachours physical activity.

8 year old Gandham Bhuvan Jai 🤩 from AndhraPradesh has created history when he successfully climbed 5642 m MountElbrus, highest peak in Europe. #MountElbrus #5642m

Its fantastic to see achievements like this 🙌❤️🙂 hope to see more and more gems 🤠 pic.twitter.com/Gpyj16OqCL — chay (@DirChay) September 22, 2021

Training For The Climb



Climbing Mt. Elbrus puts mountaineers in unsafe conditions and puts them under a lot of physical hardship. Sankaraiah, a sports coach with the Rural Development Trust (RDT) in Anantapuram, had trained Jai, who was in Class III at the time, while he was still living in Anantapur.

The coach, a mountaineer himself, conquered Africa's highest peak, Mt. Kilimanjaro, last year, as per The Times of India.

The mountain rises 18,510 feet above sea level in the Russian republic of Kabardino-Balkaria. Elbrus features two dormant volcanic dome peaks. The eastern peak is 5,621 m (18,442 ft), taller than the western summit, which stands at 5,642 m (18,510 ft).

Jai raised the Indian Tricolour and then unfurled a banner with a portrait of B.R. Ambedkar and the Indian Constitution's Preamble after reaching the summit.

Also Read : India's Rank In Global Innovation Index Up By Two Points At 46 ​



