Anand Mahindra Fulfills Promise, Offers Job To Differently-Abled Man In His Company

Image Credits: Facebook, Twitter

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Anand Mahindra Fulfills Promise, Offers Job To Differently-Abled Man In His Company

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  3 Feb 2022 7:22 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Last year, Anand Mahindra had shared a one minute video of Birju Ram driving a special vehicle made by combining an engine of a scooter, headlight of a motorcycle and a vegetable cart on the streets of Delhi.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra never fails to impress when it comes to generosity and has repeatedly done things out of the box to create a difference in society. Besides this, the Mahindra Group Chairman is quite popular on social media for his exciting and witty posts.

In one such Twitter post in December 2021, Mahindra touched the heart of netizens when he wrote about a differently-abled from Delhi and how the man's fighting spirit moved him despite so many hardships. So, the 66-year-old business tycoon had decided to help him out.

Kept His Promise

In his latest Twitter post on Wednesday, February 2, Mahindra revealed that he has kept his promise. The differently-abled man, identified as Birju Ram, was offered a job at Mahindra's company in the EV charging yards in the national capital. The post also included two pictures of Birju Ram signing some official documents and being welcomed as an employee, India Today reported.

"There have been many follow-up videos and negative 'revelations' about this gentleman on YouTube. But I want to thank Ram and @Mahindralog_MLL for employing Birju Ram at one of our EV charging yards in Delhi. EVERYONE deserves a break," he captioned the video.

Netizens Praise Move

The post has got over 3,000 likes, more than 200 comments and the numbers are still counting. While some were delighted at this initiative, others congratulated Birju Ram and wished him luck on his new achievement.



Last year, the billionaire shared a one minute video of Birju Ram driving a special vehicle made by combining an engine of a scooter, headlight of a motorcycle and a vegetable cart, The Economic Times reported.

While speaking to the person recording his video, the man also explained how he drove around despite having no arms or legs. He said that he had been driving the vehicle for the past five years.

Also Read: Journalist Alka Raza Becomes Chairperson Of XLRI's Centre For Gender Equality

