Anand Mahindra Fulfills Promise, Offers Job To Differently-Abled Man In His Company

Industrialist Anand Mahindra never fails to impress when it comes to generosity and has repeatedly done things out of the box to create a difference in society. Besides this, the Mahindra Group Chairman is quite popular on social media for his exciting and witty posts.

In one such Twitter post in December 2021, Mahindra touched the heart of netizens when he wrote about a differently-abled from Delhi and how the man's fighting spirit moved him despite so many hardships. So, the 66-year-old business tycoon had decided to help him out.

Kept His Promise

In his latest Twitter post on Wednesday, February 2, Mahindra revealed that he has kept his promise. The differently-abled man, identified as Birju Ram, was offered a job at Mahindra's company in the EV charging yards in the national capital. The post also included two pictures of Birju Ram signing some official documents and being welcomed as an employee, India Today reported.

There have been many follow up videos and negative 'revelations' about this gentleman on YouTube But I want to thank Ram and @Mahindralog_MLL for employing Birju Ram at one of our EV charging yards in Delhi. EVERYONE deserves a break… https://t.co/pBpH6TpgnB pic.twitter.com/mJHYKvjzBZ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 2, 2022

"There have been many follow-up videos and negative 'revelations' about this gentleman on YouTube. But I want to thank Ram and @Mahindralog_MLL for employing Birju Ram at one of our EV charging yards in Delhi. EVERYONE deserves a break," he captioned the video.

Netizens Praise Move

The post has got over 3,000 likes, more than 200 comments and the numbers are still counting. While some were delighted at this initiative, others congratulated Birju Ram and wished him luck on his new achievement.

Huge respect! You are always on lookout for things and people's that inspire ...regards 🙏🙏 @anandmahindra 🙏🙏 — RAJEV PAUL (@Rajev_Paul) February 2, 2022

Thank you, Sir.

Many times over.

Am so thrilled that I've decided to buy a Mahindra product (probably a Yezdi) as a token of my support to your mission of helping the deserving from various backgrounds. — Big Chief Keen-eyed Mole (@vin2ji) February 2, 2022

Great going Sir....huge respect....I m sure Mahindra will be known in similar fashion what TATA's are known...its huge than only the number games and business approch alone.... Kudos to your efforts towards Society 🙏🙏 — ajay hiray (@ajayhiray) February 2, 2022









Last year, the billionaire shared a one minute video of Birju Ram driving a special vehicle made by combining an engine of a scooter, headlight of a motorcycle and a vegetable cart, The Economic Times reported.



While speaking to the person recording his video, the man also explained how he drove around despite having no arms or legs. He said that he had been driving the vehicle for the past five years.

