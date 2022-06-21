Agnipath Scheme Row: Anand Mahindra Offers Employment Opportunities To Agniveers

Indian philanthropist and Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on June 20, welcomed the possibility of recruiting Agniveers- candidates hired under the much-debated Agnipath Scheme. Mahindra took to his official social media handle to express grief regarding the ongoing brutal protests against the Centre's recently introduced recruitment scheme.

In this post, he also had a big announcement that the Mahindra Group would happily welcome the possibility of recruiting these trained and capable youngsters at the end of their tenure.

A Light Of Hope For Agniveers

"Saddened by the violence around the #Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year, I stated-& I repeat-the discipline & skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable. The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people," Anand Mahindra wrote on Twitter.

Saddened by the violence around the #Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year I stated-& I repeat-the discipline & skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable. The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 20, 2022

Responding to a netizen's enquiry on what posts Agniveers will be given, he said there is a significant potential for employment of Agniveers in the Corporate Sector. With teamwork, leadership, and physical training, Agniveers will provide market-ready professional solutions to the industry, covering the full spectrum from administration to operations and supply chain management.



Outrage, Protest Over New Announcement

Under the Centre's new army recruitment scheme, 25 percent of the recruits would be retained for regular service, and others would retire without any gratuity and pension benefits. But, there have been violent protests in numerous different states over the new scheme since it was announced last week.

The Railways had stated that numerous trains were affected due to the violent protests, and numerous opposition political parties and a substantial number of military experts have all slammed the Agnipath scheme, claiming that it will adversely impact the functioning of the armed forces.

