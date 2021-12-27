All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
More With Less Resources: Anand Mahindra Wins Twitter Again, Appreciates Man Who Created Car Using Scrap

Image Credits: Twitter,Wikibio

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

'More With Less Resources': Anand Mahindra Wins Twitter Again, Appreciates Man Who Created Car Using Scrap

Ankita Singh

Writer: Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

India,  27 Dec 2021 1:36 PM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

After Anand Mahindra shared the video, he mentioned that he wants to gift a Bolero car to the man for what he has created without any capital.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Every now and then, Anand Mahindra has taken to Twitter to share posts and brought our attention to the creativity of Indians. Recently, he posted a video that showed a man who created a three-wheeler using scrap. The video was appreciated by netizens and left everyone impressed.

After he shared the video, he mentioned that he wants to gift a Bolero car to the man for what he has created without any capital.

"Local authorities will sooner or later stop him from plying the vehicle since it flouts regulations. I'll personally offer him a Bolero in exchange. His creation can be displayed at Mahindra ResearchValley to inspire us, since 'resourcefulness' means doing more with less resources," he added.

The video, originally posted on a YouTube channel, has taken the internet by storm after it was shared by business tycoon, Anand Mahindra.

Also Read: Jahnavi Dangeti Creates Record, Becomes First Indian To Complete NASA Programme

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ankita Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
Anand Mahindra 
Car 
Scrap 
waste management 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X