'More With Less Resources': Anand Mahindra Wins Twitter Again, Appreciates Man Who Created Car Using Scrap

Every now and then, Anand Mahindra has taken to Twitter to share posts and brought our attention to the creativity of Indians. Recently, he posted a video that showed a man who created a three-wheeler using scrap. The video was appreciated by netizens and left everyone impressed.

This clearly doesn't meet with any of the regulations but I will never cease to admire the ingenuity and 'more with less' capabilities of our people. And their passion for mobility—not to mention the familiar front grille pic.twitter.com/oFkD3SvsDt — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 21, 2021

After he shared the video, he mentioned that he wants to gift a Bolero car to the man for what he has created without any capital.



"Local authorities will sooner or later stop him from plying the vehicle since it flouts regulations. I'll personally offer him a Bolero in exchange. His creation can be displayed at Mahindra ResearchValley to inspire us, since 'resourcefulness' means doing more with less resources," he added.

The video, originally posted on a YouTube channel, has taken the internet by storm after it was shared by business tycoon, Anand Mahindra.

