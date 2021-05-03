India has been witnessing a massive surge in the number of coronavirus cases. Hospitals in several states have flagged SOS as they run out of beds and critical medical supplies.

Such a grim situation in the country has led to several good samaritans stepping in to lend a helping hand to the ones in need.

Similar is the story of Faizul, an ambulance driver in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, who has decided to let go of his 'roza' during the holy month of Ramzan to provide free rides to the disadvantaged amid the current crisis. He is also performing the last rites of orphans.

"These are difficult times. I move out as soon as I get a call. In such circumstances, it is not possible to keep 'roza' but I know Allah understands," said Faizul, reported Times Now.

What a hero!



Meet Faisal-for the past 10 years he has been providing hearse car services to poor for free, but in the wake of #CovidIndia he's even busier



Faisal is skipping fasts in Ramzan to help as many as possible, also performs last rites of orphans https://t.co/WlSjVgWe0p — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) April 27, 2021

According to media reports, he had been ferrying the dead bodies on a trolley for 15 years. Later, Faizul bought an ambulance with the help of an NGO. He has been offering the service without demanding any fee.



However, Faizul accepts whatever people give him as a gesture to thank him. He travels up to 50 kilometers and makes a round of as many as 14 police stations to collect the unclaimed bodies for the last rites.

Faizul had lost his father when he was in school and the financial situation at home forced him to start working at a very young age. Presently, he stays with his mother and has chosen not to marry.

"If I get involved in worldly things then my work may be interrupted, so I do not want to get married," said Faizul

