Uttar Pradesh: This Ambulance Driver Skips 'Roza' To Perform Last Rites Of Orphans, Ferries Bodies For Free

Faizul, an ambulance driver in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, has decided to let go of his 'roza' during the holy month of Ramzan to provide free rides to the disadvantaged amid the current crisis. He is also performing the last rites of the orphans.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   3 May 2021 2:31 PM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Ankita Singh | Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Uttar Pradesh: This Ambulance Driver Skips Roza To Perform Last Rites Of Orphans, Ferries Bodies For Free

Image Credits: Twitter/IMShubham

India has been witnessing a massive surge in the number of coronavirus cases. Hospitals in several states have flagged SOS as they run out of beds and critical medical supplies.

Such a grim situation in the country has led to several good samaritans stepping in to lend a helping hand to the ones in need.

Similar is the story of Faizul, an ambulance driver in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, who has decided to let go of his 'roza' during the holy month of Ramzan to provide free rides to the disadvantaged amid the current crisis. He is also performing the last rites of orphans.

"These are difficult times. I move out as soon as I get a call. In such circumstances, it is not possible to keep 'roza' but I know Allah understands," said Faizul, reported Times Now.

According to media reports, he had been ferrying the dead bodies on a trolley for 15 years. Later, Faizul bought an ambulance with the help of an NGO. He has been offering the service without demanding any fee.

However, Faizul accepts whatever people give him as a gesture to thank him. He travels up to 50 kilometers and makes a round of as many as 14 police stations to collect the unclaimed bodies for the last rites.

Faizul had lost his father when he was in school and the financial situation at home forced him to start working at a very young age. Presently, he stays with his mother and has chosen not to marry.

"If I get involved in worldly things then my work may be interrupted, so I do not want to get married," said Faizul

