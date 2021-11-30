All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Heartwarming Gesture! Allahabad High Court Pays Dalit Students Admission Fees

Image Credits: Wikimedia 

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Heartwarming Gesture! Allahabad High Court Pays Dalit Student's Admission Fees

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Uttar Pradesh,  30 Nov 2021 1:55 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Sanskriti Ranjan got 92.77 percentile that qualified her for admission at IIT (BHU) Varanasi but was unable to arrange the money for the seat due to her family's financial issues.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A judge from the Allahabad High Court decided to pitch in ₹15,000 admission fee for a Dalit student to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) BHU in Varanasi. Sanskriti Ranjan, got a 92.77 percentile and ranked 2,062 in the Scheduled Caste category. However, due to her family's financial condition being poor, she approached the court for assistance.

According to the Indian Express, Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh from the Lucknow bench volunteered to pay from his pocket. Along with this, he directed he asked the institute to keep a seat for the petitioner, even if there is no vacancy. The student and her father had requested the Joint Seat Allocation Authority to give some respite, but it was rejected.

Father's Ill Health Deepens Financial Crisis

Sanskriti Ranjan passed all her exams with flying colours. With her stellar academic record, she wanted to study at an IIT. "The petitioner was not able to pay a meagre amount of ₹15,000 for seat acceptance as her father had been diagnosed with chronic kidney disease, and he has been advised to go for a kidney transplant. He has to undergo dialysis twice a week to survive," the judge told NDTV. Further, he added that the exorbitant medical fees and COVID-19 made matters worse for the student.

Looking into this, the High Court decided to lend a helping hand. Judge Singh said, "A bright young Dalit girl student has come before this Court, seeking equity jurisdiction to enable her to pursue her dream of getting admitted in IIT; this Court on its own has volunteered to contribute ₹15,000 for allocation of the seat."

Singh was not the only one who stepped in to help her. After the judgment, several other advocates pitched in as well. "We are in a position to deposit her entire course fees, including her tuition and hostel fee," said Sarvesh Kumar Dubey, one of the lawyers who represented Ranjan.

A week ago, the apex court helped a Dalit boy from Ghaziabad get admission into IIT Bombay. He was unable to pay due to a technical glitch on the website. The apex court asked the institute if it should be allowed to finish the payment.

Also Read: 'We Have To Rise Above The Law': SC Asks IIT Bombay To Assist Dalit Student With Admission


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Allahabad HC 
BHU 
Dalits 
Admissions 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X