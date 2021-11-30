Heartwarming Gesture! Allahabad High Court Pays Dalit Student's Admission Fees

A judge from the Allahabad High Court decided to pitch in ₹15,000 admission fee for a Dalit student to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) BHU in Varanasi. Sanskriti Ranjan, got a 92.77 percentile and ranked 2,062 in the Scheduled Caste category. However, due to her family's financial condition being poor, she approached the court for assistance.

According to the Indian Express, Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh from the Lucknow bench volunteered to pay from his pocket. Along with this, he directed he asked the institute to keep a seat for the petitioner, even if there is no vacancy. The student and her father had requested the Joint Seat Allocation Authority to give some respite, but it was rejected.

Father's Ill Health Deepens Financial Crisis

Sanskriti Ranjan passed all her exams with flying colours. With her stellar academic record, she wanted to study at an IIT. "The petitioner was not able to pay a meagre amount of ₹15,000 for seat acceptance as her father had been diagnosed with chronic kidney disease, and he has been advised to go for a kidney transplant. He has to undergo dialysis twice a week to survive," the judge told NDTV. Further, he added that the exorbitant medical fees and COVID-19 made matters worse for the student.

Looking into this, the High Court decided to lend a helping hand. Judge Singh said, "A bright young Dalit girl student has come before this Court, seeking equity jurisdiction to enable her to pursue her dream of getting admitted in IIT; this Court on its own has volunteered to contribute ₹15,000 for allocation of the seat."

Singh was not the only one who stepped in to help her. After the judgment, several other advocates pitched in as well. "We are in a position to deposit her entire course fees, including her tuition and hostel fee," said Sarvesh Kumar Dubey, one of the lawyers who represented Ranjan.

A week ago, the apex court helped a Dalit boy from Ghaziabad get admission into IIT Bombay. He was unable to pay due to a technical glitch on the website. The apex court asked the institute if it should be allowed to finish the payment.

Also Read: 'We Have To Rise Above The Law': SC Asks IIT Bombay To Assist Dalit Student With Admission





