Uplifting

Air India Crash: Keralites Donate Blood, Prepare Food Packets Despite Rains, COVID Scare

Several heartwarming pictures started making rounds on social media of people equipped with face masks and hand gloves queuing up outside blood banks in hospitals in Kozhikode.

The Logical Indian Crew
Kerala   |   8 Aug 2020 10:27 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Air India Crash: Keralites Donate Blood, Prepare Food Packets Despite Rains, COVID Scare
Image Credits: News18

At least 18 people, including both the pilots were killed after an Air India Express plane with 190 passengers on board from Dubai skidded off the runway and broke in two while landing at Kerala's Kozhikode on Friday, August 7 amid incessant rain.

All the passengers on board were evacuated after a nearly three-hour operation and at least 112 injured were taken to hospitals in nearby Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, authorities said.

The flight was part of the Vande Bharat programme that has been tasked with bringing back Indians from abroad amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, what restored faith in humanity was people stepping up to volunteer for blood donation and prepare food packages late into the night to aid the injured passengers amid rains and COVID-19 scare.

Several heartwarming pictures started making rounds on social media of people equipped with face masks and hand gloves queuing up outside blood banks in hospitals in Kozhikode.

According to reports, a number of volunteers were engaged at Kannur to prepare food packages for distressed passengers who were supposed to land at Karipur.

"I don't know any of them personally. But I know for a fact that they're all people with a good heart," an emotional Linsith Lal tells The News Minute on Saturday morning.

A native of Nadakkavu, in Kozhikode district of Kerala, Linsith was speaking about the people who came to donate blood at the Baby Memorial Hospital, late on Friday night. He was also one among them.

"It was raining. This didn't stop people from coming in. They had followed all COVID-19 protocols and waited patiently by maintaining proper physical distancing," said Dr Sajitha, the head of the Blood Bank in Baby Memorial Hospital.

Also Read: Kerala: 2 Pilots, 16 Others Die After Air India Express Plane From Dubai Crash Lands At Kozhikode Airport

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

"Fascinated with simplifying the complicated and writing on the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. Also, a hodophile."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian