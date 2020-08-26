Uplifting

'Momentous Milestone': Africa Declared Polio-Free After Decades Of Efforts

Health authorities stated that 47 countries in the WHO's Africa region have eradicated the disease.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   26 Aug 2020 4:30 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M

Image Credits: Wikimedia

In a historic public health achievement, health authorities on Tuesday, August 25, declared the African continent free of the wild poliovirus after decades of efforts.

The announcement was made by the African Regional Certification Commission for Polio Eradication during a World Health Organization (WHO) event, four years after the continent's last case was reported in northern Nigeria and 24 years after it launched the eradication campaign.

According to the commission, 47 countries in the WHO's Africa region have eradicated the disease that usually affects children under five and sometimes leads to irreversible paralysis or death.

However, there are still looming threats from vaccine-derived polio.

"This is a momentous milestone for Africa," said Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organization's regional director for Africa. "Now future generations of African children can live free of wild polio."

"We must take the lessons learned and best practices from eradicating wild poliovirus to achieve Africa's other public health goals and improve healthcare for all Africans," she added.

"Big day for my African brothers & sisters - our continent will be declared #polio-free. This is one of the greatest public health achievements, demonstrating that with science & solidarity we can beat viruses & save lives," tweeted WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

There is no treatment and no cure but getting vaccinated can prevent infection that causes polio.

Governments and non-profit organisations have been working since 1996 to try to eradicate the virus from the African continent with sustained vaccination campaigns. Almost 9 billion polio vaccines have been delivered, Tedros added.

The declaration leaves Pakistan and neighbouring Afghanistan as the only countries thought to still have the wild poliovirus.

Also Read: Philippines: Sustainable Pizza Boxes Made From Dried Leaves Help Local Weavers

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

"Fascinated with simplifying the complicated and writing on the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. Also, a hodophile."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian