Meet Advait Kolarkar, Seven-Year-Old Pune Artist To Hold First Solo Art Exhibition In London

Maharashtra,  14 April 2022 1:37 PM GMT

The boy's love for art began at the tender age of eight months when he started to play with food colours. Now, he is all set to show off his artistic prowess at London's famous Gagliardi Gallery.

A 7-year-old boy named Advait Kolarkar has become a child prodigy in Pune. In his first solo exhibition, the boy is all set to exhibit his artwork in London's famous Gagliardi Gallery. Until now, Kolarkar has shown his work not just in India but also in many other countries. In 2020, he earned the Global Child Prodigy Award for his creations, which are his family's pride and joy.

After London, Advait Kolarkar will showcase his work in cities such as New York, Las Vegas and India. The art gallery curator, Peter Gagliardi stated that he is delighted to host the exhibition.

Started To Paint Food Colours

For Advait Kolarkar, his love for art started when he was eight months old. According to The Indian Express, he played with food colours and started painting with the same. His parents spotted his talent and gave him a canvas to express himself with a myriad of colours.

"The walls of our house bear Advait's creative flair that comes out in promising shapes," his mother, Shruti Kolarkar, told the news publication. She is a visual designer, while her husband and Advait's father, Amit Kolarkar, is a software engineer.

According to his family, Advait's artworks are the perfect expression of his vivid imagination. Shruti Kolarkar adds, "These artworks tell a story filled with intuition and raw power. We see a glimpse of his imagination. It is a beautiful world where colours lead to a path of discovery. The London exhibition will be a journey of intense creative moments and a magical, innocent world."

From brushes and spatulas to fingers and hands, Advait uses every kind of medium to make a painting on his canvas.

Gagliardi Gallery's curator is also incredibly excited to host Kolarkar's solo art exhibition. "When he learnt to speak, colours dominated his vocabulary. At two, he could differentiate Naples Yellow from Cadmium Yellow and Burnt Sienna from Raw Sienna. His work will be the focus of a solo exhibition of over 25 original artworks."

Also Read: Meet Kunwarpratap Singh, A Child Prodigy From Punjab, Known For His Sharp Memory

