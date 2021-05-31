COVID Relief: Kannada Actor Chetan Kumar Provides Ration Kits To Marginalised Communities

With the onset of the second wave of the pandemic, many people have been pouring support in the form of arranging medical supplies, ration kits for the marginalised communities and disadvantaged groups.

One such individual is Kannada actor Chetan Kumar of 'Aa Dinagalu' fame. He has been handing out grocery kits and other supplies to tribal groups, transgender communities, and Bengaluru cemetery workers. The kits have been reaching those in need with the help of his foundation named 'Chetan Foundation' which works through a network of fans.

He has also appealed to the Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa to regularize the services of 300 Bengaluru cemetery workers who have no security to fall back on. He urged the government to provide them aid in the form of insurance and medical treatment.

"Please give them immediate medical assistance in terms of vaccines, insurance, beds and payments," the actor insisted as reported by The New Indian Express.

He was shocked to witness the Koraga community of Udupi being the victims of a social practice called 'ajjalu paddhati' where upper-caste Hindus force the community members to eat nails and hair. This community was also provided with grocery kits with the help of Jagadish Gangolly and Vajarang, two of the actor's fans.

Today, Chetan Foundation distributed ration kits to marginalised Soliga tribals in BR Hills, Chamarajanagar



When asked about a hypothetical question about being the CM, the actor responded with a smile, that if he'd be the CM, his top priority would be the redistribution of wealth, starting from him.

Karnataka's recoveries continue to outnumber the active cases as 28,053 discharges were reported with 20,378 new cases on Sunday. While the state continues to vaccinate its residents, the Chief Minister has stated that he wants to lift the restrictions from June 7, but the "decision would depend on the public cooperation".

