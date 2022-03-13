Tearful Reunion! Aadhaar Card Brings Speech Impaired Boy Back To His Mother After 6 Years

A speech-impaired boy named Bharat Chikappa reunited with his mother six years after he went missing. A collaboration of Karnataka and Maharashtra authorities helped the 19-year-old get back to his family, which involved tracking his Aadhaar Card that led to a positive result. For many years, Chikappa lived in a Government Shelter Home (GSH) for hearing and speech-impaired children and took care of him.

According to The Times of India, Chikappa is the son of a woman named Parvathamma, the widow of a Bengaluru-based BJP MLA. She used her political connections to find her son for six years, but her efforts went in vain, and all hopes were lost. It was an emotional moment when she met her son after several years in Nagpur at the shelter home. Following the court order, she took him home the very next day.

A Daunting Ordeal

Bharat Chikappa was 13 years old when he went missing in 2016. He had stepped out of his home to buy chocolates. However, his family got distraught when he did not return home for a while. Soon after, his mother complained to Bengaluru's Yelahanka Police Station. Despite several attempts, her son was nowhere to be found. During this time, she spent lakhs pursuing other methods to trace her son. Also, she visited numerous shrines, praying for a miracle to happen.

In December that year, the boy was rescued from the Nagpur Railway Station. He was unable to explain his whereabouts to the authorities, because of which Chikappa had to live in various shelter homes for the hearing and speech impaired people. Bharat Chikappa has completed his education till Class 9 in a Nagpur-based special school.

Aadhaar To The Rescue

In 2021, the shelter home decided to create an Aadhaar Card for him. They were not aware that the card already existed as it was made in Bengaluru in 2012. On February 4, their attempts of getting the card were thwarted when the revelation was made. Captain Anil Marathe, the Aadhaar Seva Kendra manager, told the news publication, "We had to contact the technical, cultural hub of Aadhaar cards in Bengaluru, which told us that Bharat's Aadhaar card already existed in the name of Bharat Kumar B. They gave an enrollment ID too, which I sent to the Mumbai regional office."

With the help of biometrics, Bharat's address and his mother were traced and matched. The Women and Child Development department informed Parvathamma through the Yelahanka Police Station, where she first filed the missing complaint. She reached Nagpur and the Bengaluru Police, where she reunited with her son.

