94-Yr-Old Files Nomination To Contest Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Polls

Tamil Nadu's Kamakshi Subramaniyan is the living embodiment of the proverb "age is just a number" after the 94-year-old filed her nomination as an independent candidate for the position of ward councillor ahead of the upcoming urban local body polls. The veteran leader is set to contest from ward 174 (Besant Nagar and Adyar area) and is presumably the oldest individual to compete for this post.

Regardless of her old age, she is still as energetic, feisty and fearless as they come with the veteran also been a civic activist ever since she moved in the 1980s to Besant Nagar. Besides fighting against civic sorrows, Kamakshi has also played a vital role in restoring the historical Karl Schmidt Memorial at Elliot's beach in Chennai.

Kamakshi Subramaniyan: A True Inspiration

The 94-year-old has done a lot considering her age and is also the co-founder of SPARK, a civic forum that tackles problems in the area, as per The New Indian Express report. The forum kick-started with the scientific restoration of the Schmidt memorial. Furthermore, civic authorities and residents comprehend Kamakshi as someone who conducts secret 'inspections' whenever an assignment is undertaken in the locality. She also asserts that she knows where there is a loop to loot.

"I closely monitored the work on Besant Nagar Fourth Avenue every day. It has been 12 years, and the water did not stagnate even during the tsunami. The road still looks new," she explained.

The post of a councillor is an unpaid position, and the 94-year-old has been waiting for more than ten years to file her nominations as no elections were held in between. After a break of more than a decade, the Tamil Nadu urban local body polls is set to be conducted in a single phase on February 19. All major parties, including the opposition AIADMK, the ruling DMK and Congress, Naam Tamilar Katchi, BJP, Makkal Needhi Maiam, Pattali Makkal Katchi, etc., have already released their lists of names who will be contesting the polls to 138 municipalities, 21 corporations, 649 other urban local bodies and 490 town panchayats.

