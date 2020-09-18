US: 91-Yr-Old Professor Takes Online Classes, Wins Hearts Of Netizens

A 91-year-old English professor is winning hearts over the internet after his daughter shared a picture of him taking online classes on social media.

In the picture shared by the professor's daughter, Julia Krohn Mechling, the 91-year-old can be seen sitting in front of a computer in formal attire. The professor, who teaches English at the University of St Thomas, Minnesota, was taking an online class. "Here he is, at 91-years-old, embracing virtual teaching like a BOSS. Listening to and watching him teach Homer's The Odyssey is a true gift," his daughter wrote on Facebook. "He's been teaching it for decades, and yet he has the passion and excitement for the text as though it's the first time. These kids have no idea how lucky they are," Julia further added.