US: 91-Yr-Old Professor Takes Online Classes, Wins Hearts Of Netizens

Reethu Ravi
Reethu, a story teller, a person often found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of life.
A 91-year-old English professor is winning hearts over the internet after his daughter shared a picture of him taking online classes on social media.
In the picture shared by the professor's daughter, Julia Krohn Mechling, the 91-year-old can be seen sitting in front of a computer in formal attire. The professor, who teaches English at the University of St Thomas, Minnesota, was taking an online class.
"Here he is, at 91-years-old, embracing virtual teaching like a BOSS. Listening to and watching him teach Homer's The Odyssey is a true gift," his daughter wrote on Facebook.
"He's been teaching it for decades, and yet he has the passion and excitement for the text as though it's the first time. These kids have no idea how lucky they are," Julia further added.
The picture soon went viral, winning hearts of netizens across the globe. Since being shared, the picture has received over 63,000 likes and have been shared over 28,000 times. Nearly 1,200 people commented on the post, to shower praises on the professor.
"Teaching is one of the noblest jobs for me. I have so much respect for them. Stay safe and healthy, Sir," one Facebook user wrote.
While one user said "What a comforting sign!" another commented, "I can imagine how passionate he is in teaching it though he is not using the normal media of teaching he used to."
Some users also appreciated the teacher's attire, with one commenting, "Look at him, all dressed up for the lecture. Shiny shoes too. Such a lovely person."
Many users also commented on how they wished they could take his class.
Thank you for subscribing.
We have sent you a confirmation email.