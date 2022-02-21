All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
9-Yr-Old Indian Boy Creates Guinness World Record, Becomes Worlds Youngest Yoga Instructor

Image Credit: Unsplash and YouTube

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

9-Yr-Old Indian Boy Creates Guinness World Record, Becomes World's Youngest Yoga Instructor

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  21 Feb 2022 9:21 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The Guinness World Records posted a YouTube video link showing Reyansh's yoga routine, where they also shared about his journey so far.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

At the brisk age of nine years and 220 days, an Indian boy has managed to create a new Guinness World Record as he became the youngest certified yoga instructor in the world. Reyansh Surani, currently living in Dubai with his family, revealed that he started practising yoga with his parents when he was only four years old. Upon completing a staggering 200 hour Yoga Teacher's Training Course, Reyansh officially received his certification from Anand Shekhar Yoga School last year on July 27.

According to a Guinness World Records website report, when Reyansh came to know that his parents were attending a yoga teacher's training course in Rishikesh, the youngster chose to follow his dream of becoming a qualified instructor. The now 10-year-old stated that once he had joined his parents, he "surprisingly found out I enjoy teaching as well".

During the length of the course, Reyansh came to know about numerous different aspects of yoga, such as "anatomic philosophy, the nutritional facts of Ayurveda and alignment". The course also massively changed his perception of yoga as well. "Earlier, I used to think yoga is only about physical posture and breathing, but it's much more than that," he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Reyansh Surani's Yoga Journey

Currently, Reyansh has no definite plans for the future, even though one of his ambitions is to host virtual reality yoga classes. Amid the ongoing COVID restrictions, he is teaching individuals in small private classes. He also teaches his peers in groups of 10-15 kids per session at school.

Upon receiving the Guinness World Records recognition, Reyansh feels "like a star". He also said that he was the first person to get this honour in his community and school.

The Guinness World Records also posted a YouTube video link showing Reyansh's yoga routine, where they also shared about his journey so far.

Nevertheless, Reyansh experienced some culture shock when he first moved from Dubai to Rishikesh to undergo the course. He expressed that he was still "curious to live a rural life" and witnessed that side of the world for the first time.

Also Read: Meghnad Saha: Indian Astrophysicist Who Revolutionised Astronomy With His 'Saha Ionisation Equation'

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
guinness world records 
Yoga 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X