9-Yr-Old Indian Boy Creates Guinness World Record, Becomes World's Youngest Yoga Instructor

At the brisk age of nine years and 220 days, an Indian boy has managed to create a new Guinness World Record as he became the youngest certified yoga instructor in the world. Reyansh Surani, currently living in Dubai with his family, revealed that he started practising yoga with his parents when he was only four years old. Upon completing a staggering 200 hour Yoga Teacher's Training Course, Reyansh officially received his certification from Anand Shekhar Yoga School last year on July 27.

According to a Guinness World Records website report, when Reyansh came to know that his parents were attending a yoga teacher's training course in Rishikesh, the youngster chose to follow his dream of becoming a qualified instructor. The now 10-year-old stated that once he had joined his parents, he "surprisingly found out I enjoy teaching as well".

During the length of the course, Reyansh came to know about numerous different aspects of yoga, such as "anatomic philosophy, the nutritional facts of Ayurveda and alignment". The course also massively changed his perception of yoga as well. "Earlier, I used to think yoga is only about physical posture and breathing, but it's much more than that," he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Reyansh Surani's Yoga Journey

Currently, Reyansh has no definite plans for the future, even though one of his ambitions is to host virtual reality yoga classes. Amid the ongoing COVID restrictions, he is teaching individuals in small private classes. He also teaches his peers in groups of 10-15 kids per session at school.

He has completed over 200 hours of intense yogi training! — Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 19, 2022

Upon receiving the Guinness World Records recognition, Reyansh feels "like a star". He also said that he was the first person to get this honour in his community and school.



The Guinness World Records also posted a YouTube video link showing Reyansh's yoga routine, where they also shared about his journey so far.

Nevertheless, Reyansh experienced some culture shock when he first moved from Dubai to Rishikesh to undergo the course. He expressed that he was still "curious to live a rural life" and witnessed that side of the world for the first time.

Also Read: Meghnad Saha: Indian Astrophysicist Who Revolutionised Astronomy With His 'Saha Ionisation Equation'