80-Yr-Old Veteran Travels 230 Km On Old 'Moped' To Pay Homage To His Comrades Of 1971 War

An 80-year-old second generation Army man travelled 230 km on his old 'moped' from Punjab to Jammu and Kashmir to pay homage to his friends from the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Subedar Jai Singh, a native of Mukerian belt in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, had participated in the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars and fought courageously alongside other soldiers in J&K's Akhnoor sector.





"In the highest tradition of the Indian Army, this veteran ex-serviceman decided to give a tribute to his comrades who fought with valour during the Battle of Chhamb in Akhnoor-Jaurian border of the LoC," a senior Army officer said, according to Hindustan Times.



The World War 1 veteran's son got enrolled into 6 DOGRA and took part in 1965 and 1971 wars, said PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand.



Singh was part of an assault team in the 1965 war. During the period, he got injured when Gitian was captured in the Hajipir sector, Lt Col Anand added.

Fought Bravely During 1971 War

The subedar was part of the 1971 war at Chapriyal area of Akhnoor with the 216 Field Regiment that fought dauntlessly there. Two officers, two junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and 64 other ranks of the regiment, including the CO, Lt Col M L Sethi, had made huge sacrifice for the country during the operation.



On the occasion of 'Swarnim Vijay Diwas', the veteran travelled 230 km from his hometown to the gun area of the 1971 war and the 216 Field Regiment memorial at Pahariwala on his old 'moped' alone, the PRO said.



He added that the veteran remembered his CO, OC and fallen brothers with pride and tears in his eyes.



"His sense of patriotism acted as a motivation for all the attendees of the wreath-laying ceremony," Lt Col Anand said.

