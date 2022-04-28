All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Mangaluru: 80-Year-Old Beggar Donates Rs 1 Lakh To Temples Annadana Programme

Image Credit: Udayavani, Unsplash

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Mangaluru: 80-Year-Old Beggar Donates Rs 1 Lakh To Temple's Annadana Programme

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Karnataka,  28 April 2022 6:22 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Ashwathamma, an 80-year-old beggar has been begging for alms for the last 18 years after her husband's demise. She has made donations of up to Rs 6 lakhs to various temples.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

An 80-year-old Ashwathamma donated ₹1 lakh that she earned by begging for alms in the annadana programme at Shri Khsethra Rajarajeshwari temple in Managaluru's Bantwal Taluk. The octogenarian hails from Kanchigodu village in Gangolli in the Udupi district and has been begging near various temples during festivals for 18 years. Moreover, she had made several donations to many temples across the district, up to Rs 6 lakhs in the past. She is an ardent devotee of Ayappa's mudradharane and has also offered 'annadana' to more than one lakh devotees at various places in Sabarimala.

Donated To Orphanages In Past

The Times of India reported that she had donated ₹1 lakh to Sri Gurunarasimha Temple in Saligrama, ₹1.5 lakh to Ayyappa devotees at Polali Sri Akhileshwara, and had also offered 'annadana' at a temple in Gangolli. She had also made donations to several orphanages in the Udupi and Dakshina Karnataka regions of Karnataka. She was forced to beg after her husband's demise almost 18 years ago. Another setback that followed her was the demise of her children. After that, she uses only part of her earnings for her personal uses, and the rest is deposited in a bank through a daily deposit collector. The money is later used for donations to temples and orphanages.

'Nobody Should Remain Hungry'

P Jayamma, the executive officer of Shree Kshethra Rajarajeshwari temple, said that Ashwathamma expressed her desire to donate the money through a restaurant owner near the temple. He added that it was a goodwill gesture that the old lady did not use the money she collected through begging. The octogenarian said that she was only returning the money that the society had given her and that her only wish was that nobody should remain hungry.

Also Read: "Your Silence Is Deafening": 108 Bureaucrats Write To PM Concerning Escalating Violence Against Minorities

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
80-year-old 
donations 
temples 
orphanages 

Must Reads

Image Of Temple Demolition During BJP Rule In Rajasthan Shared As Recent To Target Ashok Gehlot Government
Does This Video Show Muslims Give Azaan After Loudspeaker Ban In UP? No, Video Viral With False Claim
Settling The Language Debate: Here's How Hindi Is Far Behind From Becoming India's National Language
'Bhagavad Gita Is Supreme; Don't Mix It With The Bible': Karnataka Minister On Bible Controversy
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X