61-Yr-Old Marathons From J&K to Kanyakumari, Raise Funds For Differently-Abled Soldiers

Uplifting
Devyani Madaik

India,  23 Nov 2021 8:43 AM GMT

Ashok Kumar Ajwani ran for 76 days across the country, covering a distance of 4,444 kms. This was also an attempt to set a world record by becoming the first Indian of his age to cover such a vast distance.

A 61-year-old marathoner ran from Jammu and Kashmir to Kanyakumari to raise funds for the defence personnel who are specially-abled, incapacitated in the performance of their bonafide official duties and are boarded out of service because of disability/war injury.

He has named the campaign the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Run'. After reaching the union territory on the third day, Ajwani received a warm welcome from the Sainik Welfare Department.

A Tireless Run

Ashok Kumar Ajwani ran for 76 days across the country, covering a distance of 4,444 kms. This was also an attempt to set a world record by becoming the first Indian of his age to cover such a vast distance.

However, his primary mission was to raise awareness on the condition of the soldiers out of their services and raise capital for them, NDTV reported.

The campaign is also an effort to increase citizens' focus on the need for quality education, upgrade tribal schools, and spread the message of a 'united India', the media reported.

Looking Back

This is not Ajwani's first campaign. The marathoner has done several inter-city and state runs for various social causes and raised funds for the needy.

The 61-year-old is also the founder-director of the 'Team FAB foundation'. A group of runners started the NGO to promote fitness and awareness and encourage people for charity.

Also Read: NIT Karnataka Students Develop E-bike Running On Solar Energy, To Be Used By Forest Dept

X