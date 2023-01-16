All section
Caste discrimination
Pen Mightier Than Rifles! 6 Surrendered Maoists To Prepare For Class 10th Exams In Chhattisgarh

Image Credits: Unsplash, Indian Express (representational)

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Pen Mightier Than Rifles! 6 Surrendered Maoists To Prepare For Class 10th Exams In Chhattisgarh

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Chhattisgarh,  16 Jan 2023 1:13 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Under the district police's initiative, 6 surrendered Maoists will resume their studies and appear for the class 10 exams. They were among those who were snatched off their opportunity to learn and were forcibly inducted into the banned outfit as children.

The Bastar region in Chhattisgarh has been a conflict territory for the longest time with Maoist clashes and attacks. The place has seen many promising futures being forced to wield rifles. However, some among them chose to rewrite this and brought in a wave of hope in the villages. About six surrendered Maoists have once again picked the pen and will attend the class 10 examinations.

Surrendering Past Lives

Karan Hemla is among those who surrendered and will replace the rifle with a pen for the upcoming class 10 examinations in Chhattisgarh. In the hope of a better future, the 26-year-old turned himself in before the police between 2019 and 2021. He was forced to quit his studies in 2005 when violence erupted with the start of the 'Salwa Judum' anti-Naxal movement in the Bastar division. After his surrender, he was thrilled to return to that life snatched from him in 2005.

As he submitted his form for the class 10 state open school examination, he will now resume his education and fulfil the dream of becoming a literate and contributing member of society. This was made possible due to the district police's initiative to educate the surrendered Maoists.

Talking about the positive news, Kabirdham Superintendent of Police, Lal Umed Singh, said they had been provided with books, assistance, and free coaching to prepare for the examinations. A report by NDTV quoted Singh saying, "Education is a key factor in the development of a person. It will help the surrendered cadres to connect with the outside world, and they can pursue self-employment or apply for government jobs in the future."

Picking Up The Pens

The surrendered Maoists were part of the 'Vistar' platoons that were active in the Kanha-Bhoramdeo division around 2017-18. However, gradually the number of Maoists in the region declined and now around 21 are left active in this pocket.

Karan, a native of Kakekorma village in the Maoist-hit Bijapur district, was in Class 7 at an ashram school when the Salwa Judum movement began. Several schools at the time were forced to shut down, and many students discontinued their education out of fear. Many of these students were eventually forcibly inducted into the banned outfits.

Reclaiming their lives has not been an easy journey for students like Karan, who are now pursuing their dreams in their late 20s. Those who joined along with Karan to apply for the Chattisgarh state exams include his wife Anita and another couple, Manglu Veko (28) and Rajes alias Vaonja (25). After laying down their arms live at the Police Lines in Kawardha city of Kabirdham district, they expressed their desire to be educated to the police, who guided them ahead.

Anita fled the camp in 2019 and surrendered to lead a normal life. According to Karan, she was also keen on studying back at the camp and learned to write while working in the sangathan (a Maoist outfit). Manglu Veko and Rajes alias Vaonja were also beyond delighted about their opportunity to study. Manglu Veko joined the banned outfit at the age of 19 in 2013 and surrendered in 2020. His wife Vanoja, too, quit the outfit with him and the couple now have a child. After their education, the couple hopes to get a job and secure a better life for their child.

Also Read: Education Beyond Confines! Delhi HC Directs Authorities To Facilitate Course Completion Of Jail Inmates

Contributors Suggest Correction
Maoists 
Maoists in Chhattisgarh 
10th exams 
District police 
Surrendered maoists 

